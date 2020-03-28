Editorial: Taking care of a lifeline

Americans who are home-bound have turned to the internet in ways never seen before.

Millions of us are working from kitchen and dining room tables. Millions more who are under stay-at-home orders are passing the time by going online — watching movies, playing games, social media, etc.

All of this is taking its toll. The New York Times reported this week that "the average time it took to download videos, emails and documents increased as broadband speeds declined 4.9 percent from the previous week." The newspaper cited Ookla, a broadband speed testing service.

Broadband companies have taken steps to deal with this extraordinary moment, but it's pretty clear the internet is being tested.

It’s not just slower speeds that have our attention, but the school closings that pushed instruction online have alerted us to the gaps in connectivity — between rural and urban Americans and rich and poor ones.

At least 21 million Americans lack broadband access (defined by the Federal Communication Commission as download speeds of 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of 3 megabits per second.)