Editorial: Tax panel should get to work

Nearly two years ago, when Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed a huge tax cut bill, they also promised to create a committee to look at all the tax credits that exist in the state code.

For years, lawmakers on both sides have complained about the credits that siphon hundreds of millions of dollars that otherwise would be going to state coffers.

It’s not often that you hear legislators in both parties agree on anything – especially when it comes to money. So you’d think that this might be a sign for bipartisan progress.

So far, that’s not been the case. In fact, even though the committee was created in early 2018, its members were only appointed a few months ago. And they have met just once, in October.

At that meeting, much of it was taken up with a primer on the types of tax credits on the books — and at the end there was no commitment to even meet again.

Does this sound a like a committee that's getting much done?