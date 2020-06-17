Editorial: Testing gaps remain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past two weeks, we have been reminded just how unprepared in some ways we were for COVID-19. The week before last we learned two inmates at the federal prison in Thomson, Ill., tested positive for the coronavirus. And, on Monday, we learned that 23 prisoners and four staff at the East Moline Correctional Facility tested positive, too.

We already knew that prisons were especially vulnerable, so it’s not that big a surprise that there would be cases here. What is disappointing is that we still are hobbled in dealing with them because of limited testing capacity.

Consider this: The head of the union representing workers at the East Moline facility says that inmates living in the same cell with someone who has tested positive aren’t necessarily being tested themselves.

"Right now we are testing the inmates with symptoms only," said Cody Dornes, president of AFSCME 46.

However, as scientists have made clear, people have spread COVID-19 without exhibiting symptoms. So, why not test all those who have come in contact with a person with COVID-19?