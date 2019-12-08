Editorial: The battle is over; the war is yet to be won

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A spokesman for the Alcoholic Beverages Division said last week that even before the complaints began pouring in, the agency launched its own investigation into the situation.

We don't know the details of the agreement that was reached, but as Carter said, "Clearly the community effort had an impact."

Our own view is that we’re happy there is some resolution to this situation. Clearly, the police have been overburdened with having to respond to incidents that all too often began in and around the club and spread. City officials said that in many of those instances, chaos ensued. Mayor Frank Klipsch said last week that since October 2018, six large fights have begun inside the club and ended up outside.

We are mindful, however, that the gunfire that rang out last weekend downtown is all too common in the city. On Thursday, at about 5 p.m., drivers on West Locust Street were frightened to see two people firing guns at each other at the corner of Washington Street. The assailants fled, but the police caught up to them. Authorities took three people into custody. It’s not clear why they were shooting at each other, but two were identified as escapees of the Mary Davis Home in Knox County.