Editorial: The beginning of the end

As a result, the courthouse — barring an unexpected development — is headed for demolition.

Just a brief history of the more recent fight over the building's future: It was in the summer of 2018 that the county board voted to transfer the courthouse to the public building commission for the purpose of tearing it down. Then, in 2019, a coalition of individuals and groups, including Landmarks Illinois, went to court to stop it.

The suit was dismissed a short time later. But in July 2020, on appeal, an Illinois appellate court panel reversed the dismissal in part, ruling that a temporary restraining order should be put in place "until the consultation process required by the (Illinois) Preservation Act has been completed."

In other words, the court found that — contrary to the county's claims — that it had to subject itself to the state's historic preservation statute.

In a statement to this newspaper last week, County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said, "The recordation is the result of that consultation process outlined by state statute."

Unfortunately, it took a lot of taxpayer money and months in and out of court to get the county to go through this process. But we are at that point now.