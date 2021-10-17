Editorial: The beginning of the end

This week, the Rock Island County Board is set to consider an agreement between the county, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office that recognizes the county courthouse as an historic structure that must be recorded for posterity.
Called a "recordation," this rather technical-sounding process is more than just creating a record of the more-than-century old courthouse for future generations. Practically speaking, it is the beginning of the end for this once majestic structure.
For a debate that has gone on for years, it might seem odd to describe this as the beginning of the end. But, given all the court battles and last-minute proposals to save the courthouse, this recordation agreement is a clear prelude to the building’s destruction.
We take no delight in this, even though we have previously urged that the county ought not put significant taxpayer resources into saving this building. Nor do we think that anybody should celebrate the building’s impending demise.
It has deteriorated for years, often by governmental neglect. In addition, the fight over its survival was marked, at times, by stubbornness, arrogance and lack of imagination.
It is unfortunate there was no viable redevelopment use that could win county approval.
As a result, the courthouse — barring an unexpected development — is headed for demolition.
Just a brief history of the more recent fight over the building's future: It was in the summer of 2018 that the county board voted to transfer the courthouse to the public building commission for the purpose of tearing it down. Then, in 2019, a coalition of individuals and groups, including Landmarks Illinois, went to court to stop it.
The suit was dismissed a short time later. But in July 2020, on appeal, an Illinois appellate court panel reversed the dismissal in part, ruling that a temporary restraining order should be put in place "until the consultation process required by the (Illinois) Preservation Act has been completed."
In other words, the court found that — contrary to the county's claims — that it had to subject itself to the state's historic preservation statute.
In a statement to this newspaper last week, County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said, "The recordation is the result of that consultation process outlined by state statute."
Unfortunately, it took a lot of taxpayer money and months in and out of court to get the county to go through this process. But we are at that point now.
The state DNR has provided the county with a list of certified contractors to provide this recordation task. And when it is finished, whichever contractor is hired will submit the photos and information taken on the courthouse to the state historic preservation office. Then, upon approval, the recordation package will be submitted to the Heritage Documentation Programs in the National Park Service for deposit in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Ill.
Brunk said that demolition could begin in the spring of 2022.
It tugs at our heart a bit — and we're sure that it does, as well, for all the dedicated people who fought to save this courthouse — the idea that soon all that will be left of this building will be photographs, pictures of a place where so much of our community's history has lived.
To some, a big old government building, especially one that's in poor condition, may not hold much place in the heart. But we think there's a reason people like to poke around old courthouses on their travels. The physical manifestation of so much of our history has a hold on many an imagination.
We hope the county finds a way to memorialize this building's presence and its spot in our community's history; that is to say, other than just creating a photographic record. We are not sure what that memorial might turn out to be, but it seems like it would be a fitting tribute.
We have not heard of any formidable resistance to approving the recordation process, and we see no reason it shouldn't go forward. The road that has brought the Rock Island Courthouse to this point has been a difficult one. But, by all appearances, the end of that road is near.