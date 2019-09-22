"Even Donald Trump thinks he’s spending too much time on ethanol."
So read a headline on a Bloomberg article last week, describing how the president joked at a recent White House meeting that he’s spent more time on ethanol than he has on China and Iran.
We hope that’s not true, that it was just a joke. As much as we see ethanol as important to the Iowa economy, we hope the leader of the free world is spending his time on more pressing matters than a fight between Big Oil and Big Corn.
Still, what we know to be true is that President Trump has held a half dozen meetings to try to broker a compromise between biofuel and oil and refinery interests in the ongoing argument over how much renewable fuels should go into the nation’s fuel supply.
This is no small matter for Iowans who rely on ethanol a lot more than people realize. A full 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop goes to renewable fuel. Already, two ethanol plants in northwest Iowa have been idled in the aftermath of a raft of waivers the administration's Environmental Protection Agency has granted to "small" refineries. So presidential attention is warranted.
Still, there are limits.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, made pretty clear that the dispute is wearing on Trump.
"The president is tired of dealing with this," Grassley told reporters last week. "He’s more or less said so many times."
Yet, there’s a reason he’s involved: The EPA has siphoned billions of gallons of biofuels out of the market.
Big Oil, along with some environmentalists, hate the 14-year-old Renewable Fuel Standard. They’ve tried for years to undermine it, if not outright kill it.
There were tussles with the EPA under Barack Obama, too. But the hue and cry over the EPA has reached a whole new level with the Trump administration — in part because biofuel interests thought they’d found a champion in Trump.
Even as his Republican competitors in Iowa were trashing biofuel mandates before the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Trump was standing up for the industry. That helped him win the love of then-Gov. Terry Branstad, and it likely got him a lot of rural votes, too.
However, a pledge of loyalty isn’t a four-year security blanket. It matters who the president appoints to head up agencies like the EPA. After all, such appointees have wide leeway because presidents have much bigger fish to fry. (Iran, China, etc.)
However, Trump’s first appointee, Scott Pruitt, ran afoul of corn country pretty fast. His replacement, Andrew Wheeler, isn’t faring much better.
Pruitt had significant ties to oil and gas interests, so it shouldn't have been surprising that this was a battle under his watch. It was pretty predictable. And under Wheeler, a former congressional staffer and energy lobbyist, the EPA approved a grand total of 31 waivers this year, angering farm country.
For months, Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds, among others, have been appealing personally to Trump to stick to his promise to support the RFS. And since next year is an election year, the president is trying to keep Iowa happy while also trying to satisfy states with oil and refinery interests like Pennsylvania, which also will be important in the 2020 election. Their leaders also are working Trump, trying to convince the White House to grant leniency in following the law.
News reports circulating recently have pointed to a tentative plan to reallocate some of the waived biofuel amounts, essentially boosting the amount of renewables that refiners must blend. But after a meeting with Trump on Thursday, oil-state senators were praising a "productive and positive" session.
No matter what happens, we would agree with Grassley's statement last week that he'll withhold judgment until he sees what EPA actually puts "on paper."
That's probably a wise tack to take. Even if a deal favorable to biofuels is announced, it hardly seems likely that Big Oil will take it lying down, and why would they?
What President Trump says today may not be what his EPA does tomorrow.
