Editorial: The first cuts

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took the first steps toward a budget solution last week, announcing $711 million in cuts.

The spending reductions are nothing to be dismissed, but they’re still far short of the $3.9 billion gap that must be closed. The governor also is planning to borrow $2 billion from the Federal Reserve.

Unfortunately, Pritzker not only outlined the proposed cuts, but he used the occasion to lash out at opponents of his Fair Tax proposal, blaming them for the November defeat of the plan, which was central to his budget strategy. "It’s been two years since Republicans announced their wholesale opposition to the Fair Tax and it’s been 40 days since the election and they have yet to produce any viable answer for balancing the budget," Pritzker said.

"In the wake of their deafening silence, our challenge remains," he said.

Predictably, Republicans struck back, accusing the governor of foolishly basing his budget on a progressive income tax proposal that voters would defeat and funding from the federal government that, by all appearances, won't be forthcoming.