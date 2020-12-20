Editorial: The first cuts

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took the first steps toward a budget solution last week, announcing $711 million in cuts.
The spending reductions are nothing to be dismissed, but they’re still far short of the $3.9 billion gap that must be closed. The governor also is planning to borrow $2 billion from the Federal Reserve.
Unfortunately, Pritzker not only outlined the proposed cuts, but he used the occasion to lash out at opponents of his Fair Tax proposal, blaming them for the November defeat of the plan, which was central to his budget strategy. "It’s been two years since Republicans announced their wholesale opposition to the Fair Tax and it’s been 40 days since the election and they have yet to produce any viable answer for balancing the budget," Pritzker said.
"In the wake of their deafening silence, our challenge remains," he said.
Predictably, Republicans struck back, accusing the governor of foolishly basing his budget on a progressive income tax proposal that voters would defeat and funding from the federal government that, by all appearances, won't be forthcoming.
We can understand the governor’s disappointment at the Fair Tax's defeat – not to mention Washington failing to provide any new help in the latest coronavirus rescue package – but grousing at Republicans who fought the tax proposal doesn’t do any good in the present circumstance. It wasn’t just Republicans who opposed it.
We do agree Republicans need to do more to solve this problem. We haven’t seen much from the party in terms of solutions.
We worry about the impact of these cuts, too. A big chunk of these cuts is in the area of human services, and we know how people in our area are already suffering.
Republican leaders have been quoted saying they are not interested in talking about revenue, which is a convenient position when you're in the minority. Still, we don't see how you can just cut your way to a balanced budget and not cause a lot of pain to vulnerable people.
So, we get Pritzker's frustration. We hope he finds a way to get past it and find bi-partisan consensus. But for that, he will also need a willing and responsible partner.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!