These days, it’s tough to be a farmer.
China, a key importer of American farm products, said earlier this month it would cut off all U.S. agriculture imports in its trade war with the Trump administration.
Then, of course, there's been the awful weather. First, too wet and then too dry. And the Friday before last, the Environmental Protection Agency dealt a blow to the renewable fuels industry, siding with Big Oil by granting a raft of exemptions to "small" refineries so they don’t have to comply with the federal law requiring use of ethanol and other renewables.
If that wasn't bad enough, corn futures plummeted early last week on the news that more acres were planted than USDA initially predicted.
It's not all bad on the farm, of course. The Trump administration is in the midst of doling out about $28 billion in aid to shield farmers from the worst impacts of the trade war. (Unfortunately, the bulk of that money is going to big farmers.)
We're told the payments are helping. But as former Gov. Tom Vilsack wisely noted in a Wall Street Journal article last week, not all Iowans are farmers. Not even the bulk of rural Iowans are farmers, though we all know that we're affected by what happens to them.
So it’s more than a little disconcerting when we hear Deere & Co. dealers talk about significantly declining sales of agriculture equipment.
Reuters reported last week that a spot check of dealers in the Midwest revealed shrinking sales and, frankly, pessimism that things were going to get better anytime soon.
"We are not expecting demand for planting equipment to come back up this year,” said Dave Schmidt, a Salem, Wisconsin, dealer. "We might see more repair and upgrading of the existing equipment.”
That same news story reported a Geneseo dealer saying his sales were down 50 percent over the same time last year.
This editorial board has made clear that we believe China’s bad trade practices need to be countered. But we have not been big fans of the administration’s go-it-alone approach, nor do we think igniting trade conflicts with countries that could be our allies in this effort was such a good idea, either. But here we are. We're in the midst of a conflict with no end in sight. (Last year at this time, we met with soybean producers and industry officials who hoped this would be a short-term conflict.) That's turned out not to be the case.
So, what should we expect?
Well, on Friday, Deere & Co. lowered its profit guidance for the second time year this year, saying that farmers are delaying purchases due to the trade war. Sales in the company's Ag and Turf sector were down 6 percent in the latest quarter.
Bloomberg reported that Deere stock rose because earnings were better than some had feared. Still, this looks to us a bit like the storm clouds hovering over the farm sector are spreading.
Before things get any worse, we think it’s time the president’s allies – including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds – do more to convince the president of the toll these policies are taking in the Midwest.
We know they have said that they, and Iowa's farmers, prefer trade to aid. But it doesn’t seem like the message is getting through. (Imagine what they would be saying if Barack Obama had tried to enact these trade policies.)
Politically, it appears that farmers are still with President Trump. Many of them voted for the president, and he's tried to shield them from the impact of the trade war by showering them with money.
That money only goes so far, though. And it doesn't go at all to the people in Iowa who don't live on the farm but have an economic interest in what happens there.
The president has promised that things will work out, that China will eventually end up striking a deal to make winners of us all. However, the economic picture in China is mixed, too, and Xi Jinping doesn't look like he’s ready to throw in the towel yet.
A quick, successful end to this trade war?
Each day, that looks less and less likely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.