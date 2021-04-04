Editorial: The Maxwell question

Like Moritz, we saw a range of legal opinions on this. Taken as a whole, the bulk of them seemed to suggest to us that Maxwell's dual service could continue. And one of the most salient opinions, to us anyway, was the view of the Scott County Attorney’s office that the elections bill that was just passed by the Legislature put this matter to rest; that it made clear that Maxwell could serve on both panels.

Obviously, the petitioners who went to the vacancy panel took a different view. And the Vacancy Panel didn't find that convincing enough not to declare a vacancy.

We respect the views of all involved, but we hope this issue doesn’t go any further. Some may believe there are legal arguments worth pursuing, but we believe the greater good is to put this issue to bed. We prefer that, whenever possible, courts don't decide who serves in elective offices; that should be left to the voters.

Having said that, we would quibble with the notion that Maxwell’s membership on both the school board and county board is of little real consequence.

It is true that the City Conference Board is one of the lesser-known local government bodies in Iowa. However, there are times when this board has played a substantive role that could raise conflict considerations.