Editorial: The Maxwell question

Last week, a district court judge sided with Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell and overturned a three-person panel’s decision to declare his spot on the county board vacant because of his membership on the North Scott School Board.
If there is no appeal, this should end a saga that threw into doubt not just Maxwell’s membership on the county board but also whether Republicans or Democrats would control the five-person panel. For the voters’ sake, we hope this goes no further.
For those who missed it, a three-person Vacancy Panel, made up of Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, Recorder Rita Vargas, both Democrats, and Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, voted, 2-1, to declare the Maxwell position vacant.
Vargas and Moritz voted to declare the vacancy; Fennelly voted against it. Maxwell is a Republican.
Critics of the vacancy panel’s decision see politics at work here. Moritz says that’s not the case; that she had doubts, given what she saw as conflicting legal opinions about whether the school board and supervisor offices were incompatible because both are members of the Davenport City Conference Board. The conference board has duties related to the office of city assessor. The conference board has three voting units, the city, county and the school boards.
If politics were at play, they were no less so in Des Moines, where lawmakers quietly slipped a provision into the new elections bill to make sure that whatever incompatibility existed because of Maxwell’s dual membership would go away.
Like Moritz, we saw a range of legal opinions on this. Taken as a whole, the bulk of them seemed to suggest to us that Maxwell's dual service could continue. And one of the most salient opinions, to us anyway, was the view of the Scott County Attorney’s office that the elections bill that was just passed by the Legislature put this matter to rest; that it made clear that Maxwell could serve on both panels.
Obviously, the petitioners who went to the vacancy panel took a different view. And the Vacancy Panel didn't find that convincing enough not to declare a vacancy.
We respect the views of all involved, but we hope this issue doesn’t go any further. Some may believe there are legal arguments worth pursuing, but we believe the greater good is to put this issue to bed. We prefer that, whenever possible, courts don't decide who serves in elective offices; that should be left to the voters.
Having said that, we would quibble with the notion that Maxwell’s membership on both the school board and county board is of little real consequence.
It is true that the City Conference Board is one of the lesser-known local government bodies in Iowa. However, there are times when this board has played a substantive role that could raise conflict considerations.
Consider what happened in Scott County in 1996.
Then, the city assessor at the time, Nick Doenges, was under fire by some members of the county board, which wanted to see him removed.
The supervisors had complaints about the progress of a citywide reevaluation of residential property. And while Doenges defended himself, there was a split among the members of the conference board about whether he should remain in his job.
In the end, the City of Davenport and the North Scott, Bettendorf and Davenport school boards, acting collectively as one unit, voted to keep him. The county board was on the losing end of the 2-1 vote.
At the time, it was a pretty divisive matter within local government, and it got to the heart of who would serve in a pretty important job.
It is true that Maxwell could recuse himself if such a controversy were to arise again. This is a point that a judge made in his ruling last week. But these are the kinds of considerations that happen in the day-to-day workings of government, and they shouldn't be cavalierly brushed aside.
We have no complaint with Maxwell. This editorial board endorsed him, but we also understand the issues that concerned the Vacancy Panel. And we find it unfortunate the costs of the court case were assessed to the people who petitioned the vacancy panel and filed as intervenors in the court case. We hope the judge reverses course on this.