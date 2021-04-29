Editorial: The need for transparency

Not surprisingly, that steadfast position has put Iowa law enforcement and the purpose of the state’s open records law under the spotlight when officers’ actions come under scrutiny — especially when gunshots occur, when officers or civilians are killed or wounded, or when disagreements arise over the way events unfolded.

The insistence of some government officials that police videos will forever remain confidential as part of their investigative files means everyday Iowans have no guarantee of access, short of filing a lawsuit. Such legal action often is beyond the financial reach of families whose relative died at the hands of a law officer or those people charged during encounters with police who seek access to the videos to prove their innocence.

Law enforcement officials, when asking for money to buy these cameras, frequently assured city councils and boards of supervisors that the videos would provide important public accountability. But too many of these departments now resist request to make these videos public — leading, quite naturally, to questions of "why?".

Social justice and community activists, along with advocates for government transparency, often are at odds with law enforcement officials over the correct interpretation of the 42-year-old open records law that was written before this police video technology was invented.