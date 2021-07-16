Editorial: The stakes in Cuba for the US and Florida

The widespread protests in Cuba mark a new challenge to the communist regime and a major test to the Biden administration. Thousands took to the streets in cities across the island Sunday, mounting a rare public rebuke to the authoritarian government. As it looks to respond, the Biden administration should focus on alleviating the suffering of the Cuban people. It also needs to frame what’s possible with the next generation of Cuban leadership.

Sunday’s protests in Havana and dozens of other cities were the largest in decades, reflecting the depth of public resentment across the board. Long accustomed to rationing, Cubans are exhausted by acute shortages of food, medicine and electricity, rising prices and an explosion of coronavirus cases. The pandemic has all but shuttered Cuba’s tourist industry, a major part of an economy that contracted 11 percent last year. And Trump-era trade restrictions have reinforced the pain of the U.S. embargo, prompting Cubans to denounce the 62-year dictatorship in ways that seemed unthinkable only a few years ago.