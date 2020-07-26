Editorial: The Supreme Court charade

We probably shouldn’t be surprised. In 2018, Mitch McConnell made it clear that, in the event of a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, even in a presidential election year, Senate Republicans would take up a nominee from President Trump.
It didn’t matter that Republicans refused to hold hearings and vote in 2016 on President Obama’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the court because, they said, it would be inappropriate to do so in a presidential election year.
They even invented a phony "rule" to back them up.
So, it is not surprising that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, publicly jumped on board the hypocrisy train a week ago.
Still, it should not go unnoticed. In fact, voters should remember it come Nov. 3.
They should remember what Ernst said in early 2016 when she announced she would not support holding hearings on the nomination of Merrick Garland. "In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the court of our country for years to come," Ernst said.
Apparently, that right has expired.
What’s more, Ernst made it clear a week ago that even if Trump loses the presidential election to Joe Biden in November, she’s fine with going ahead with a Supreme Court nomination in a lame-duck session. "I would support going ahead with any hearings that we might have and, if it comes to an appointment prior to the end of the year, I would be supportive of that," she said on the Iowa PBS program, "Iowa Press."
Ernst’s explanation for her hypocrisy is telling. "We have a Republican-held Senate and a Republican president, and so I don’t see that there would be any difference between the president and the Senate on a selection of a Supreme Court Justice," she said.
Get that?
The right of voters to weigh in is no longer important because the same party – her party – is in control. (We would note that Chuck Grassley, who also is a Republican, said that if he were chair of the Judiciary Committee, as he was in 2016, he would not support holding hearings this year.)
Again, this shouldn’t be surprising. Mitch McConnell made it clear two years ago that the phony excuse for blocking Merrick Garland in 2016 had served its purpose and would no longer apply.
Now, Joni Ernst has told Iowa voters the same thing; it’s a new day, and she is fully on board with the Supreme Court charade.
