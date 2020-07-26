Editorial: The Supreme Court charade

We probably shouldn’t be surprised. In 2018, Mitch McConnell made it clear that, in the event of a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, even in a presidential election year, Senate Republicans would take up a nominee from President Trump.

It didn’t matter that Republicans refused to hold hearings and vote in 2016 on President Obama’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the court because, they said, it would be inappropriate to do so in a presidential election year.

They even invented a phony "rule" to back them up.

So, it is not surprising that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, publicly jumped on board the hypocrisy train a week ago.

Still, it should not go unnoticed. In fact, voters should remember it come Nov. 3.

They should remember what Ernst said in early 2016 when she announced she would not support holding hearings on the nomination of Merrick Garland. "In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the court of our country for years to come," Ernst said.

Apparently, that right has expired.