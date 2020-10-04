Editorial: The task ahead

It's been a dizzying week for the Davenport School District.

A little more than a week ago, the state board of education voted to take over management of the district. Dissatisfied with how Davenport was tackling a plan to deal with flaws in its finances, special education department and the disproportionate punishment of minority students, the state sidelined district superintendent, Robert Kobylski.

Last Thursday, the state board temporarily replaced him with T.J. Schneckloth, who will be the interim superintendent.

Schneckloth didn't come out of nowhere. A district employee, he was the interim superintendent after Art Tate abruptly left two years ago.

Still, critics of the district were aghast. Even state board members questioned the idea of tasking an employee of a flawed district with fixing its problems, particularly one who works for the man who'd just been replaced. But state department of education officials don't believe Schneckloth was part of the problem; they said they thought he did a good job previously and they need someone on the ground to effect change. The state acknowledged Schneckloth's relative inexperience and appointed mentors from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, which itself has had problems with the state.