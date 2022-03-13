Editorial: The U.S. must step up to refugee crisis in Ukraine

Americans have been horrified at what they’re seeing in Ukraine. Russia’s relentless and inhumane bombings of civilians have killed men, women and children. Those who have survived are huddling in fear or sent fleeing to other countries.

The numbers change daily, but the latest reports say Russia’s war has sent more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees to other countries. We've seen estimates that say the figure could reach 4 million.

These are staggering numbers.

Most, so far, have sought haven in Europe. But all countries will probably feel the impact of this latest wave of people fleeing for their lives.

The Biden administration announced a week ago it would grant temporary protected status to Ukrainians now in this country. That will provide help to more than 75,000 people in the United States. But much more needs to be done. The administration – all Americans, really – need to make clear we stand ready to help Ukrainians fleeing this war.

The president said the other day the U.S. will share the cost of taking care of Ukraine’s refugees, and Congress has approved a package of financial assistance.

These are good moves, but countries like Poland and Moldova that are bearing the brunt of these refugees should not be alone in resettling Ukrainians scattered by this war. Sooner or later, other countries will need to open their doors wider, too.

That should include the United States.

Already, we are seeing Ukrainians at our doorstep. Reuters reported a week ago that, while the numbers are small for the moment, people from Ukraine are beginning to appear on our southern border seeking asylum.

We should welcome them, and we should process their asylum claims quickly.

The administration also should raise the cap on the number of refugees allowed in this country. The cap is currently at 125,000, but that comes after years in which it was far lower. The U.S. also should redouble its efforts to fix the resettlement system that was largely dismantled in previous years.

Individual Americans can help in this area, too. Be prepared, and willing, to welcome Ukrainian refugees into this country; be willing to help resettlement agencies that will surely be called upon to help these families.

In recent years, the United States has not done enough to help people fleeing persecution and violence, whether it was in Syria, Afghanistan, Central America or elsewhere. We must step up to the plate this time. It is not enough to just fly the blue and yellow colors.

Yes, we are rightly outraged at the images we see in Ukraine. And while we support the Biden administration’s decision not to commit American troops, we know this is not a war in which this country will remain fully immune.

The most obvious example, thus far, is rising gas prices, which already were high before the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports. We should be prepared for more of the same and realize the price we’re paying pales in comparison to the suffering going on in Ukraine. It might also be helpful to remember the privation other generations of Americans underwent during times of war and realize we don’t have it so bad.

Many Americans already get the idea that the oil import ban will cost them, and they're OK with that. (A Wall Street Journal poll that said nearly 8 in 10 Americans supported the import ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gas prices.)

The impact of the U.S. action will be relatively limited. Europe relies more heavily on Russian energy products, and so far there doesn’t seem to be an appetite there to shut off the spigot. Still, in this country, it was the right thing to do.

Americans also should prepare themselves for other potential effects as this war continues. We don’t know what steps Vladimir Putin will take as the international sanctions imposed by the United States and other NATO countries squeeze Russia. But he has rattled the nuclear sword, and there always is the threat of cyberattacks.

This may well be a long war. Already, Ukraine has stalled Russian advances more than military experts expected, and the Ukrainians have vowed not to give in. These are unsettling times, but we should continue to support the sanctions that hold out our best hope for weakening Russia’s resolve over the long time. We also should stand ready to do our utmost to help refugees from Ukraine who are fleeing this war.

