Editorial: There is no parallel

In this historic moment, our nation’s leaders need to be clear: The mob that assaulted the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after being incited by President Trump, was revolting and unacceptable.

Any attempt to shift blame or deflect attention is wrong.

Yet, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican now representing our area in the U.S. House of Representatives, is doing exactly that.

In an interview with this newspaper’s Tom Barton, she said there is "plenty of blame to go around" and falsely claimed that Democrats did not demand a stop to the violence over the summer.

This is not true, of course. Some law enforcement and politicians may not have acted as quickly as some would have liked, but the differences in these two situations could not be clearer. Joe Biden, as the Democrats’ presidential nominee, called for a stop to the violence. Donald Trump, the president of the United States, after falsely complaining for two months that the election had been stolen from him, lit the match and watched Wednesday as the flames raged.

Miller-Meeks also echoed false claims that there was widespread fraud and irregularities.