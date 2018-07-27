Life jacket policy at Rock Island's public pool, Whitewater Junction, isn't unusual. In fact, it's more lenient than many.
Even so, the Rock Island's City Council and Park & Recreation Department find themselves treading water in a legal dispute with Cassandra Cleaveland, whose 5-year-old son has dwarfism.
The issue boils down to the use of personal flotation devices (PFDs). Cities large and small throughout the country ban the use of PFDs outright. Others are exceedingly restrictive about their use. Even the best life vests create a false sense of security, the argument goes, especially among young children, and result in parents paying less attention than they otherwise would. As a result, PFDs increase the burden on life guards and expose local governments to unnecessary liability.
Regulations are far less draconian at Whitewater Junction, a facility known for its disabled accessibility. Four of five types of Coast Guard-approved life preservers are permitted there, all of which are wearable vests. Type IV PFDs — rings intended to be thrown — are not permitted. And it's that Type IV PFD that Augustus Cleaveland requires, per his doctor's orders, his mother contends. It's unclear why Cleaveland's son can't wear a traditional life vest, which would render the matter moot.
It's hard to fault Cleaveland for standing up for her son. The world would be a better place if more people fought this hard for their children. She's filed a complaint with Illinois Attorney General alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. She's threatened to take the city to court. And she's lambasted the City Council for sitting silently as she criticized the policy in open meetings.
But Rock Island officials have few options when faced with Cleaveland's ultimatums. Any good attorney would advise a client to keep quiet when litigation seems likely. And Cleaveland's demand that City Council members sign a four-point apology, including an admission of discrimination against her son, is neither reasonable nor realistic. Her call for the resignation of any official who refused to sign the apology was unnecessarily antagonistic and served only to further complicate an already knotty issue.
Any elected official who did as Cleaveland asked would violate their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayer and their oath to serve the interests of their constituents at large.
The unfortunate case of Augustus Cleaveland is one of a rare ailment apparently requiring an exceedingly specific remedy. One can, at the same time, desire Augustus Cleaveland enjoy the public pool while also recognizing the bind in which city officials find themselves.
There's simply no evidence that Parks Director John Gripp, City Attorney Dave Morrison or any member of Rock Island City Council has any personal prejudice against Augustus. Their interest is in protecting the city from unnecessary liability and freeing their life guards from undue burden.
Even so, it would be preferable if all parties could find a solution. Perhaps, with a physician's note and a signed liability release, the city could permit the use of otherwise banned PFDs in situations such as this. Yes, such a scenario could increase the burden on life guards. Even the best liability release form isn't air tight. Yet it would stand as a good-faith effort on the city's part to expand an already laudable record of ADA compliance.
And, most importantly, Augustus Cleaveland could join everyone else in Rock Island's public pool.
