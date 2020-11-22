Editorial: They need help now

Every congressman, every senator — the president of the United States — each and every one of them should be forced to sit with the stack of letters Moline businesses sent to City Hall recently asking for financial help from the pandemic.
To read them is to know the sacrifices they have made, the losses they’re experiencing and the fear they have for their futures.
The letters tell not just of lost income, which is itself significant, but the efforts each has gone through to stay afloat.
One business wrote of losing most of its workers after being shut down this spring.
Another told of a stack of bills that piled up during the shutdown. After reopening, some of those bills were paid. But then came another shutdown order.
One restaurant owner wrote of investing in a new online ordering system to facilitate curbside pickup, of removing half its seating to comply with spacing guidelines and installing plexiglass dividers for the time when they were able to reopen their doors.
None of these business owners treated the pandemic as if was anything less than what it is: A public health crisis. They've taken steps to try to stay open while also working conscientiously to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus.
These letters, called public impact statements, are aimed at getting $5,000 in federal funding through the city. As one business put it, the money would help it breathe a little.
These businesses are in Moline, but throughout the Quad-Cities, especially in Rock Island County, there are many others struggling to stay afloat, to breathe. Some have already gone under.
What’s clear from all of these impact statements is this: Businesses need help, and they need it now.
Which we’ve known for weeks. Months, even.
With coronavirus cases climbing rapidly, Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker has warned about the possibility of another stay-at-home order. A few days ago, he ratcheted up mitigation measures. These have a significant impact on businesses that already have spent months trying to weather the effects of the pandemic.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has not been as aggressive as Pritzker in restricting businesses, but we don't know what will happen if cases continue to climb at the rate they are. Iowa already has one of the worst records in the country for infections and hospitalizations.
Still, none of this seems to penetrate Washington, D.C., where a new coronavirus aid package has been stalled for months. Even with the prospect of facing the voters, the two sides couldn't broker a compromise before Election Day.
We would have thought they wouldn't risk the voters' wrath by doing nothing.
Yet here we are, nearly three weeks past Election Day, and there still doesn't seem like there's any urgency in Washington.
It’s a good thing the city of Moline is offering these grants. But they only go so far. Businesses need help, and only the federal government has the resources to adequately provide it. And it’s not just restaurants and bars and other businesses. Thirteen million Americans are set to lose coronavirus-related unemployment benefits by the end of the year.
So, yes, these impact statements and others like them should be required reading for Washington politicians.
In these letters is a clear message: There is no time to lose.
A number of analysts have suggested the seeds of compromise are there. Democrats could compromise on the amount of weekly unemployment help they want for workers; maybe take less for local and state governments, too. Republicans should put aside their worries about the size of the aid package and realize that this is an emergency; and they should realize workers need help, just as businesses do.
As to the latter, the Paycheck Protection Program, while riddled with flaws, should be renewed. Fix the flaws, yes. Take more care to ensure the money goes to the right people. But, above all, get a deal done.
Look at it this way: The federal government was willing to pump billions of dollars into the farm economy to help producers who were suffering because of the trade war with China. The idea was that since they were being hurt in pursuit of a national interest, they should be compensated. And they were. In fact, it's projected that 40% of farm income this year will come from government aid.
So, why shouldn't other American businesses get assistance for their sacrifices while we battle the coronavirus?
With potentially greater mitigation measures on the horizon, we can certainly understand the fear that business owners and their employees are feeling about the future.
If only Washington would listen to them, they might feel it, too.
