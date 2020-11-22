Editorial: They need help now

It’s a good thing the city of Moline is offering these grants. But they only go so far. Businesses need help, and only the federal government has the resources to adequately provide it. And it’s not just restaurants and bars and other businesses. Thirteen million Americans are set to lose coronavirus-related unemployment benefits by the end of the year.

So, yes, these impact statements and others like them should be required reading for Washington politicians.

In these letters is a clear message: There is no time to lose.

A number of analysts have suggested the seeds of compromise are there. Democrats could compromise on the amount of weekly unemployment help they want for workers; maybe take less for local and state governments, too. Republicans should put aside their worries about the size of the aid package and realize that this is an emergency; and they should realize workers need help, just as businesses do.

As to the latter, the Paycheck Protection Program, while riddled with flaws, should be renewed. Fix the flaws, yes. Take more care to ensure the money goes to the right people. But, above all, get a deal done.