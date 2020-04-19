Editorial: Think we're ready to reopen the economy? Surges at meatpackers, nursing homes, show it's too early

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Regardless of the city or state where you reside, most folks in the Quad-Cities are staying home as much as possible, we hope, so that others may live. Call it sheltering in place, self-quarantining, social distancing, whatever, the point is we should all be doing everything possible to limit our physical interactions with others to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus is not expected to peak in our area until late this month. Then, we’ll likely have weeks or even months of more social distancing as the virus wanes.

So call us troubled when we hear talk of reopening the country. We understand times are tough. Nearly everyone is suffering financially, to some degree. But it’s premature.

Case in point are reports from last week of an outbreak at a Tyson Foods’ poultry plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County. On Tuesday, a surge of positive cases at the processing plant led to Iowa’s largest single-day spike of confirmed cases. At least 86 workers have tested positive, and more cases are likely. The state sent an additional 200 tests to the plant, now temporarily closed, and state officials say they’re working closely with local authorities to track those who’ve tested positive and gauge the risk they pose to those they’ve been in contact with. By Wednesday, two employees at the meatpacker had died.