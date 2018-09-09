Editorial: This isn't normal
This isn't normal.
On Aug. 31, a 12-year-old North Scott Junior High School student allegedly pulled a loaded firearm on classmates, according to police and district officials. A teacher acted heroically and disarmed the student, officials said. And, now, a child faces charges of attempted murder.
And yet, because no one was shot or killed, the Quad-Cities moved on with a shrug and a sigh. The sad circus posing as government in Washington makes for an easy distraction.
The community's collective reaction, though, speaks to this era, one where school shootings are widely seen as an unfortunate feature of the American landscape. Dozens have died in school shootings since the mass murder in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Seemingly every few months, a gunman targets an American school.
As with anything, frequency breeds complacency.
Americans, including those of us in the Quad-Cities, have succumbed to the regularity.
Again, this is not normal nor should it ever be treated as such. The very fact a gun was brought to bear in local school is more than enough reason for outrage. Blood and carnage should never become the threshold required to trigger society's righteous indignation. That's especially true when, time after time, the aftermath of a mass shooting is followed with a total and utter dereliction of duty among the elected class.
In North Scott, if prosecutors believe they know the pre-teen alleged motives, they're not telling. Law enforcement, too, have kept many details under wraps. But they've also charged the child with one of the system's most serious felonies.
To be sure, as a matter of philosophy, there's good reason for concern about leveling such a weighty charge against child, a clear step toward trying him or her as an adult. But, at the very least, the response of prosecutors puts on full display just how seriously they take this incident and its place in the national context.
And we have little interest in criticizing North Scott's handling of the situation, though it's striking that officials chose not the close the school after the gun was pulled. With all the parental panic and rumors swirling on social media, it's hard to blame district officials for making a call in that moment. That said, it's entirely appropriate for district officials to assess their plans for such an event, a review they've correctly initiated.
Our concern is not with the official response. The teacher, the district, police and prosecutors have all proven the seriousness with which they approach this situation. Right or wrong, that acknowledgement in and of itself has value.
No, the issue here is with the community's collective shrug. It's a telling result that speaks to the normalization of gun violence in American schools. It's a sad statement of just how skewed perspectives have become due to the regularity of school shootings. Make no mistake, blood and guts should not be required for such an event to merit widespread attention and outrage.
And yet that's not what happened here. The utter lack of surprise or horror should disturb anyone who ponders it.
To be sure, there are many unanswered questions surrounding the Aug. 31 events at North Scott Junior High School. The details would come into sharper focus if prosecutors and the courts op to treat the accused child as an adult. But, even from the sketchy details, it's possible to say without hesitation that a child waving a loaded weapon in class is, in fact, a significant moment in the community.
The fact it wasn't seen as such is an indictment of American society itself.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
