In the midst of the endless controversy that is the presidency of Donald Trump, it may be tough sometimes to figure out what is significant — and what isn't.
Over the past week or so, it wasn't hard at all.
Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance law in 2016. And, federal prosecutors said, he did it "in coordination with and at the direction" of then-candidate Donald Trump.
Cohen arranged payoffs to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who had alleged affairs with Trump and were about to go public. The president has denied the affairs.
Contrary to Trump’s apologists, these are serious matters. And over the past week, they rose to a whole new level. This is not, as the president claimed, the same as failing to file some paperwork or some other technical oversight.
Cohen admitted he broke the law's limits on individual contributions and the ban on corporate donations in an effort to silence the two women so not to derail Trump's chances at winning the White House. These are felonies, and he was sentenced to three years in prison for committing them.
And — again — federal prosecutors say Cohen acted in coordination with Trump himself.
It is the prevailing wisdom that the Justice Department will not bring criminal charges against the president. But it should go without saying that this shouldn't be just blithely dismissed, which congressional Republicans appeared all too willing to do last week.
Sen. Orrin Hatch shrugged it off as a political gotcha game, even after being told it wasn't the Democrats but prosecutors who were making these allegations. (He later said he spoke "imprudently.")
For his part, Sen. Chuck Grassley brushed off the revelations as the product of "a liar," meaning Cohen.
Again, it's prosecutors in Trump's own Justice Department who are making these allegations, and we don't know yet all the evidence they might have. Not only have they gained the cooperation of Cohen but also now from American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer. American Media admitted Thursday, in exchange for avoiding prosecution, that it paid off McDougal to suppress her story in order to "prevent it from influencing the election."
The company is run by Trump's longtime pal and protector, David Pecker.
The last part of American Media's admission is important because the president and his supporters say these weren't even violations of campaign finance law. (The idea here is the payoffs weren't for the purpose of influencing the campaign, but to avoid personal embarrassment.)
But even the president seems to realize this may not be a winning defense. On Thursday, he was on Twitter suggesting whatever lawbreaking occurred, it was Cohen's doing.
We're satisfied to abide by a verdict from whatever trier of fact is involved. But so far, Republicans in Congress don't appear interested in learning the truth at all. Nor do they appear to care about the lies that have been told repeatedly to cover up this matter, and which have gradually fallen apart.
Consider this exchange in April between Trump and a reporter on Air Force One.
Reporter: "Did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?"
Trump: "No, no."
Reporter: "Then why did Michael Cohen make [the payment], if there was no truth to her allegations?"
Trump: "You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael’s my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael."
Reporter: "Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?"
Trump: "No. I don’t know."
Except now, he does know. The money came from his own pocket. That's what he told Fox News in August.
Trump’s supporters will say these statements weren’t made under oath, like Bill Clinton’s. But we are reminded of Grassley's own words during the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, when he said: "The true tragedy in this case is the collapse of the president’s moral authority. He undermined himself when he wagged his finger and lied to our people on national television, denying that relationship with Ms. Lewinsky. That did more damage to his credibility than any other single act. There was no better reason than that for the resignation of the president."
Mind you, Clinton didn’t wag his finger under oath then, either.
It is not up to us to determine the president’s punishment in this matter. But we recognize the importance of the moment — when an American president is accused of playing a central role in an illegal act.
We would think all this might also worry Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who is on the ballot in 2020.
After Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, this surely will become the subject of more intense scrutiny, among other matters. We would think as the tawdriness at the heart of this matter and the allegations of lawbreaking to cover it up are explored in the glare of nationally televised hearings, it would have a political impact on those who stick their head in the sand.
The tendency among some Republicans will be to hope the electorate will just file all this away with the other controversies that have flooded the news since Trump took office. But, sometimes, events are such that they can't be seen in the same light as those that have gone before.
Sometimes, as in the past week, we intuitively know when things have changed.
Things have changed.
