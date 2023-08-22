Time is running out to run for Davenport mayor or alderperson.

Eleven municipal positions are on the ballot this Nov. 7, including mayor, eight ward alderpersons and two at-large alderpersons. Monday was the first day to file petitions to run for office. Six candidates got their paperwork in. The last day to file is Aug. 31.

Davenport is the only city in Scott County that holds primary elections. A primary would be held Oct. 10 in races with more than two people for mayor, a ward or more than four candidates for the two at-large seats.

Outside of Davenport in Scott County, the filing period for candidates in city and school elections runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 21.

The partial collapse of The Davenport on May 28 that killed three people, left a woman with an amputated leg and caused many others lose their homes and belongings put a national spotlight on Davenport. Locally, residents crowded council meetings to ask questions of elected officials. How could this happen, why weren’t rescue attempts immediate and why was the city announcing demolition before the building had been swept for survivors?

Subsequently, the city is named in multiple lawsuits, including wrongful death suits, over the building’s partial collapse.

Residents who feel the city leaders let Davenport residents down now have an opportunity to try to do better. Some of those who are calling for change are running for office. One way to change government is to be a part of it – change it from the inside – so we encourage residents to get involved and work for the change they seek.

Nominating petitions are available at the city clerk’s office, county auditor's office, or the Secretary of State's website. Candidates need a notary public to sign the affidavit of candidacy.

Candidates must be 18 or older, a citizen, a resident of the city, ward or district you plan to run in. Convicted felons are not eligible to run for office. Signatures on a candidate’s petition must be eligible voters in the jurisdiction in which they are running. The number of signatures required is based on the number of voters in the previous election for that boundary.

In Davenport, candidates for mayor need 181 signatures and alderman at-large candidates need 91. Candidates for the wards range from 11 to 45 signatures. The Scott County auditor’s website spells it out. Bettendorf city candidates each need 75 signatures.

Running for local office is widely accessible. Serving in office requires dedication, a time commitment and being available to constituents. We encourage those who think they can make a difference to do so by running for local office.

Participation is democracy’s fuel. Get involved. Run for office. Your city and school need choices on election day.