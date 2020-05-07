Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the 21-year Augustana College coaching career of Grey Giovanine, who announced this week he is leaving.
"The decision comes with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place," Giovanine said on Tuesday.
Giovanine, who had prostate cancer surgery in 2019, says that he's healthy and hopes to explore other professional opportunities, according to reporter Tom Johnston's coverage of the announcement.
Giovanine's career at Augie is unquestionably impressive. With a record of 433-150, his team tallied 10 titles in the CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin).
Congratulations, coach, and best wishes.
Thumbs Down ... to the Trump administration for stopping Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, from testifying before the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives this week. (Fauci did go before the Republican-controlled Senate.
The president freely admitted why he blocked the House testimony. "The House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters," Trump said.
Nobody ever promised that administration officials would always go before friendly audiences.
Congress has a duty to conduct oversight, and sometimes that can be adversarial.
More importantly, individual lawmakers have specific questions. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who sits on the panel Fauci was to go before made that quite clear.
"I was hopeful that Dr. Fauci would testify ... because I have real questions that impact the people I represent," Bustos said.
Those questions didn't get asked, or answered. Fauci is the nation's top expert in this pandemic, and representatives in what's always been called "the people's House" aren't getting access to him. That is wrong.
Thumbs Down ... to East Moline City Council for continuing to fumble the ball on the liens against the Rock Island County-owned Hope Creek Care Center. Aldermen met virtually to talk about resolving the 36-year-old lien against the nursing home. But, once again, it didn't get done. We won't go into the details, but the meeting got put off until Thursday. At issue is whether to charge the county more than three decades of interest ($200,000) on an $11,000 lien that's been ignored for, well, decades.
The county has decided to sell the money-losing nursing home to Aperion Care, and there is well-connected opposition to it. The lien is just one more complication.
We hope the East Moline council will put aside this farce and just collect the $11,000 and move on.
Thumbs Up ... to Gloria Cypret, the Davenport grandmother who has been on a years-long quest to get an all-inclusive playground built for people like her grandson, Gabe, who is in a wheelchair.
The $600,000 playground being built on the north side of Vander Veer Botanical Park offers features that are tailor-made for people with special needs, physical or developmental. (Reporter Alma Gaul gave a progress report earlier this week.)
This has been a team effort, led by Cypret. The city contributed $85,000, but much of the money has come from plain old shoe-leather fundraising in the private sector. Two examples: community leaders Mike Duffy and Don Decker arranged a fundraiser at a breakfast provided by Mike Whalen's Thunder Bay Grille, where more than $100,000 was raised. And the Family Restaurant, on West Kimberly, kept a fundraising jar going for four-and-a-half years to raise money for the effort.
We're told that the playground could open by June, when it would join existing inclusive parks in the Quad-Cities, including in Bettendorf, Moline and Eldridge.
Thumbs Up ... to the news that Dean Naylor, the Muscatine Jail administrator, is no longer in the county's employ. Naylor was the one whose personal social media posts calling Muslims "pawns of the devil" along with predictions about a global religious war.
Muscatine County Supervisor Doug Holiday said this week that the county sheriff, C.J. Ryan, told him that Naylor "no longer works for Muscatine County." There was no word whether he resigned or was fired. Naylor was put on leave last month.
The posts, which are years old, drew wide condemnation. Johnson County, which sends excess prisoners to Muscatine County, indicated it might reconsider. Also, the union representing the jail's corrections workers objected to the posts.
