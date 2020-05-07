Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Congress has a duty to conduct oversight, and sometimes that can be adversarial.

More importantly, individual lawmakers have specific questions. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who sits on the panel Fauci was to go before made that quite clear.

"I was hopeful that Dr. Fauci would testify ... because I have real questions that impact the people I represent," Bustos said.

Those questions didn't get asked, or answered. Fauci is the nation's top expert in this pandemic, and representatives in what's always been called "the people's House" aren't getting access to him. That is wrong.

Thumbs Down ... to East Moline City Council for continuing to fumble the ball on the liens against the Rock Island County-owned Hope Creek Care Center. Aldermen met virtually to talk about resolving the 36-year-old lien against the nursing home. But, once again, it didn't get done. We won't go into the details, but the meeting got put off until Thursday. At issue is whether to charge the county more than three decades of interest ($200,000) on an $11,000 lien that's been ignored for, well, decades.

The county has decided to sell the money-losing nursing home to Aperion Care, and there is well-connected opposition to it. The lien is just one more complication.