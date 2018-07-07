Thumbs down to tragic acts of nature.
Two men were killed in Rock Island Wednesday while waiting for Fourth of July fireworks when a tree branch snapped at the Rock Island County Courthouse and came crashing down. Four others were injured, including a pregnant woman, who gave birth immediately after the incident. Both the mother and baby are OK, officials said.
On Saturday, a massive nine inches of rain dumped on Des Moines in less than four hours. The rains caused widespread flooding and at least one death.
It's very possible little that could be done to prevent both events, though questions still remain about the health of the tree in Rock Island.
That said, the random loss of life is saddening and unfortunate.
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump's ridiculous trade war with China.
Stiff new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect on Friday. China responded in kind, leveling damaging import fees on agricultural imports, most notably soybeans.
China's list of products was almost surely crafted to punish regions that voted for Trump in 2016. Illinois and Iowa are the nation's top two soybean producers.
Futures will plunge. Prices abroad will spike. The Midwest will suffer.
And it's all thanks to the U.S. president's nonsensical bluster and contempt for legitimate negotiation.
Thumbs up and good riddance to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who this week announced his resignation.
It's about time.
Pruitt's war on ethanol has been sustained and damaging to Iowa's economy. His coziness to Big Oil damaged the environment. Pruitt isn't fit to catch dogs in Toledo after the incessant petty corruption that marked his tenure.
Goodbye, Mr. Pruitt.
