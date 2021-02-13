Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

We're told Novak is a leader in the use of technology in education and that she led two successful fundraising campaigns at Dakota Wesleyan, raising nearly $60 million to support new physical infrastructure, as well as endowed chairs and scholarships.

The Quad-Cities has been fortunate in the people who have led St. Ambrose, and we're looking forward to Novak taking on her new role this summer. We offer our welcome to the community and our best wishes.

Thumbs Up ... to Rock Island firefighters who helped an older couple to safety Monday night while responding to a chimney fire in the 2200 block of 30th Street. When they arrived about 9 p.m., firefighters saw flames coming out of the chimney, but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

Fire Marshal Greg Marty also had a timely reminder for this time of year. He urged that homeowners get their chimneys cleaned regularly to prevent a buildup of creosote, which can lead to fires.

Thumbs Up ... to the news that the former Hotel Davenport and Conference Center, 5202 Brady St., will be coming down this spring. The hotel has been vacant for three years.