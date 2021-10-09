Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up …. To the news the federal government has approved a waiver to the Buy America law that will allow the construction of an elevator as part of the new Interstate-74 bridge project. The elevator will provide access from the pedestrian and bicycle lane on the eastbound span to the riverfront recreational trail below.

As Barb Ickes wrote, "The Buy America provision requires most steel, parts and components that are part of the entire $1.2 billion I-74 bridge project be made in the U.S. Last year, Bettendorf and the DOT learned that some of the parts needed for the $2.2 million letdown structure on the downstream side of the Illinois-bound span are not made in the U.S. Without the waiver, officials estimated, custom-made elevators would cost about twice their budgeted $427,000 and would add considerable delays to the project."

Waiting on the waiver caused at least a six-month delay. Now it looks like the elevators will be completed in 2023.

"It will happen; that is the key," Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said this week. "I think it will be a wonderful addition."

We think so, too.