Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Rock Island County on the latest step toward downsizing the size of the board, from 25 members to 19. Consultants to the county recently unveiled proposed new boundaries for the 19 districts.
A handful of county board members were put in the same district, so that’s bound to make some folks unhappy. Still, we’re encouraged the board is moving ahead with a smaller-sized board, which the people in the county clearly want.
Frankly, we would have preferred an even smaller board, but this is where we’re at. And while there are some on the board who still are resisting the idea of reducing the number of districts, the number of people being represented by each board member won't change much. According to Sarah Hayden’s reporting, each district will represent 7,556 people; currently, it’s 5,902.
We hope that, when all the analysis is done, everybody in the county will get a fair shake with these new boundaries.
We’re just glad the county has finally moved forward in implementing the will of the people.
Thumbs Up … once again to Bob Vogelbaugh, “Mr. Thanksgiving” of the Quad-Cities. Plans for the 51st dinner he’s hosted were announced last week and, as always, we are amazed at the dedication and longevity Vogelbaugh has brought to his charitable task.
This year’s dinner at SouthPark Mall will, like last year, be a drive-through event because of the pandemic. The dinner also is dedicated to two of Vogelbaugh’s long-standing partners in this event, Vicki Birdsell-Baker and Connie McElyea.
We salute them as well.
The Quad-Cities is lucky to have Vogelbaugh. He has talked from time to time about retiring, but now says he plans to keep going.
Let’s hope that he does so for a good long time.
Thumbs Down … to the scammers who stole $421,000 of taxpayer money from the City of Moline. Not only was the money stolen, but city officials have kept mum about this for almost a year. A former alderman recently revealed the theft and the amount taken.
Scammers have done pretty well stealing from some Quad-City area local governments lately, with successful thefts perpetrated against Rock Island County and LeClaire.
Moline officials say their insurance coverage limited most of their exposure to $10,000 to $20,000.
As for keeping the theft quiet, city officials have cited a range of reasons for not providing information, including the safety of investigators, attorney/client privilege, the city’s security system and efforts to recover the money.
We don’t know enough to judge whether these are legitimate reasons for the secrecy, especially since it’s been about a year since the theft. We do think, at some point, city officials owe it to taxpayers to step up and explain how this happened and offer, in greater detail, why it was necessary to keep it quiet for so long.
Thumbs Up ... to the students, faculty and staff at St. Ambrose University who participated in the annual cleanup effort in Davenport last Sunday. We're told that about 330 people took part in cleaning up the lawns at 84 homes. This has been a tradition since 2006, called "Bee the Difference Day." (The only time in the last 15 years that it hasn't happened was last year because of the pandemic.)
This was a chance to not only help area residents with yard work but also an opportunity for some neighborliness, as students and people living nearby didn't just rake and prune, but got to meet, talk and get to know each other a little better.
It was an uncommonly nice day to get in some yard work last Sunday, and it's great to see that so many took part in this tradition.