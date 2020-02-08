Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to faith leaders in the Quad-Cities who are moving to plant the first of 1,000 trees in the area to mitigate the damage done by climate change.

A sapling will be planted on Sunday to kick off the campaign.

The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad-Cities Interfaith is partnering with Living Lands and Waters and other environmental organizations in the area on this initiative.

Orders are being taken by the group through Feb. 14.

As we've tried to emphasize, we have a climate crisis. Unfortunately, our federal government has not proved itself to be up to the task to take on this serious challenge, which has left others to take up the fight. That includes some state and local governments.

The "Plant 1,000 Trees" campaign here is just one small step. Worldwide coordinated efforts clearly will be needed to have a serious impact. But we applaud those who have stepped into the breach, who are leading by example where others are not.

Thumbs Up ... to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who sounded alarm bells in Congress this week about Russia's continuing attempts to interfere with our elections.