Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The airport is, for many, the front door to the Quad-Cities, and we’re happy to see it get a new look.

Thumbs Down … to Ray LaHood, the former Republican congressman from Illinois and federal transportation secretary in the Obama administration, who got a $50,000 loan he failed to disclose and tried to conceal, according to federal officials.

Federal prosecutors said this week that LaHood got the loan from a Lebanese-Nigerian businessman, but that he failed to disclose it on government forms, as required. He also made misleading statements when asked about the loan, according to authorities.

News reports say LaHood denied getting the loan until authorities presented him with the $50,000 check.

LaHood was having financial difficulties when he got the loan in 2012, according to the Justice Department.

LaHood, 75, is from Peoria. His son is a member of Congress.

The transaction was discovered while the government was investigating campaign contributions made by the foreign businessman, Gilbert Chagoury. The LaHood matter was described by federal authorities as unrelated to the larger inquiry