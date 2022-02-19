Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to River Bend Food Bank, which announced plans this week for an expansion. For 40 years, the food bank, which has operated in both Iowa and Illinois, has been an integral part in helping to feed the needy in the immediate Quad-Cities, as well as a large number of counties on both sides of the river.

As Sarah Watson reported this week, the food bank announced it is seeking to raise $9.4 million for an expansion that will add volunteer space and additional storage.

The food bank estimates the new space could allow it to distribute 50% more meals. That's impressive, because in fiscal 2021, it distributed 22.4 million meals.

The ultimate purpose of the food bank’s growth is to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, according to Mike Miller, the president and CEO. "There's a day in our future where every man, woman and senior goes to bed having eaten and that's what we're going for," Miller said. "So, we still need to grow to work toward that day, but right now we are bursting at the seams."

More than 100,000 people in River Bend's service area are food insecure, and so it's not surprising that the number of meals has expanded. To some extent, officials say, they're meeting a need that's already been there. We've always been impressed with the work that goes on at River Bend Food Bank, and we know people who need food in our region will benefit from its expansion.

Thumbs Down ... to the latest move to ban automated traffic enforcement cameras in Iowa. A bill to ban the cameras won approval in the state Senate's Judiciary Committee and is now eligible for debate in the full Senate.

Earlier this year, we were hearing critics of the enforcement cameras were taking a less confrontational approach, offering proposals to more strictly regulate the use of the cameras rather than ban them. One of the bills we saw that required localities to justify use of the cameras seemed heavy-handed. But another that appeared aimed at smaller municipalities that earn big bucks from the cameras was one that we wanted to study more.

However, what the Judiciary Committee approved was an outright ban, and we hope that lawmakers from the Quad-Cities will take a hard look at this bill, talk with local officials and reject it.

For years, legislative critics and others have targeted these cameras. Some criticisms are based on the belief that municipalities are setting them up to rake in gobs of money, or that the cameras are a violation of rights. But, so far, they've been unsuccessful at getting rid of them.

Our position has long been that, operated properly, these cameras make communities safer and they are an appropriate way to control speed and reckless driving. And state and federal statistics have made clear these are big problems right now.

We believe the cameras in Davenport have been operated responsibly, and they have made a difference. We hope as the session goes on, responsible legislators will maintain these tools that make our streets safer. We are willing to support commonsense regulation, but not an outright ban. That would be counterproductive.

Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport for the favorable outlook expressed by credit rating agencies recently, as the council approved $41 million in general obligation and refunding bonds.

S&P Global and Moody's reaffirmed the city's AA and Aa3 ratings, respectively.

S&P Global assigned a stable financial outlook for the city, saying, "Its strong management continues to outperform its budget through what we view as conservative budgeting practices, supported by prudent policies."

Moody's noted: "The city’s financial operations are strong and have resulted in steadily improving reserves over the past decade. The city’s large tax base is expected to remain stable, supported by ongoing economic development and the city’s ties to the larger Quad City region." As Tom Barton reported, the city ought to save more than $850,000 on debt payments due to lower interest rates and borrowing costs. Davenport residents ought to appreciate these developments, because they're the ultimate beneficiaries.

