Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the City of Davenport’s infrastructure push this summer. The city puts the cost at projects that are completed or underway at about $30 million. The work has been evident to those who have tried to make their way around the city this year. The most visible projects to us have been the work on Division Street, between 5th and 9th streets, along with the project on 53rd Street east of Brady Street. There are others, though. As Tom Barton reported, work "has progressed on an estimated $10.6 million project to replace a 1930s sewer line that runs along the Mississippi River, from McClellan Boulevard to past Howell Street."

There also are significant projects on Locust and 13th streets.

This is a team effort. The vast majority of the Division Street project, for example, is being funded by the State of Iowa, which has had more financial resources since raising the fuel tax in 2015.

We – along with many others – have complained about the state of infrastructure in the City of Davenport, so we are happy to see the city is responding.