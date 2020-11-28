Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Over 24 counties, election officials and volunteers have been working overtime to recount more than 394,000 votes, and we salute the work they’re doing under tremendous pressure.

As of Friday morning there were only 34 votes separating State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, and former state Sen. Rita Hart, the Democrat, according to the Secretary of State's web site. And the recount had not been finished. In fact, it may well be only a single digit lead.

If you’ve followed the race, you know that the two sides have had differences about how this has played out, especially in Scott County, where the three recount board members split on how to proceed. The recount in the county is netting Hart 26 votes.

It's quite possible, as Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz predicts, that this will end up in court.

That’s not where we’d like to see election contests wind up, but there are clear differences between the two sides in how this recount has been carried out.

We have always had confidence in our local election officials, and we continue to do so. We salute them for the job they’ve done under difficult circumstances.