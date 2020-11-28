Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Bob Vogelbaugh for once again proving he is "Mr. Thanksgiving" of the Quad-Cities. Vogelbaugh and his team of volunteers once again offered dinner and good wishes on Thursday to hundreds of people at SouthPark Mall in Moline, where they lined up early to take part in what Vogelbaugh is calling the 49 ½ year anniversary of the Thanksgiving dinner that is a holiday tradition here.
This was to have been the 50th anniversary of the event, which draws people from throughout the area for food and festivities, but with the pandemic the dinner had to be retooled as a drive-through event.
Still, people got to SouthPark Mall early.
As always, we salute Vogelbaugh and all those selfless souls who have built this tradition and who make us all realize a little bit more what Thanksgiving truly means.
Mr. Thanksgiving says that next year will be the real 50th anniversary, where he hopes to be inside, rather than outside, SouthPark Mall, the traditional site of the event.
"I want the 50th in there so we can dance and everything else," he said.
We can't wait for that day.
Thumbs Up … to all those recount boards that are seeking to figure out the winner of the closest U.S. House race in the country.
Over 24 counties, election officials and volunteers have been working overtime to recount more than 394,000 votes, and we salute the work they’re doing under tremendous pressure.
As of Friday morning there were only 34 votes separating State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, and former state Sen. Rita Hart, the Democrat, according to the Secretary of State's web site. And the recount had not been finished. In fact, it may well be only a single digit lead.
If you’ve followed the race, you know that the two sides have had differences about how this has played out, especially in Scott County, where the three recount board members split on how to proceed. The recount in the county is netting Hart 26 votes.
It's quite possible, as Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz predicts, that this will end up in court.
That’s not where we’d like to see election contests wind up, but there are clear differences between the two sides in how this recount has been carried out.
We have always had confidence in our local election officials, and we continue to do so. We salute them for the job they’ve done under difficult circumstances.
Thumbs Down … to the problems that have developed in the contact tracing software that’s being used by the state of Iowa to help manage the coronavirus pandemic. As Erin Jordan of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reported, the problems include "crashes, lag time entering records and security issues that don’t let local health departments use volunteers."
Contact tracing is vital to tamping down the spread of the coronavirus, and across the state counties have had to turn to the state as the explosive growth in cases in recent weeks has left them without the resources to do their own tracing.
The new system isn't helping as much as it should. "It has slowed down our follow-up significantly,” Lynelle Diers, Wapello County Public Health Director, said, according to Jordan’s article.
The state contracted with Utah-based DOMO to create the software as a replacement for components of the Iowa Disease Surveillance System. DOMO is the same company that took part in development of the Test Iowa initiative.
A state Department of Public Health spokesperson acknowledged the software was slow earlier this month, but said enhancements are being added.
As we all know, Iowa’s response to the coronavirus has had problems. This latest snag is one that comes at a particularly bad time.
Thumbs Down … to new shortages of toilet paper and other goods as the number of coronavirus cases surge across the country.
We saw this in the spring, when shelves were bare and merchants imposed purchasing limits.
Well, in some places those times are back.
Industry experts say that businesses have learned a great deal since the pandemic began and have adjusted their supply chains accordingly.
Still, the public can play a part in managing this problem, too. We’d ask that our readers remember their neighbors and resist the urge to build big stockpiles of items that are in short supply.
Thumbs Up … to Walcott turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel, whose birds "Corn" and "Cob" were selected to take part in the annual pardoning ceremony at the White House earlier this week.
Ron Kardel, a sixth-generation turkey and row crop farmer, is the current chairman of the National Turkey Federation.
The pardoning ceremony has become a Thanksgiving tradition, and the Kardel’s were the eighth Iowa family to raise turkeys for the ceremony. Corn was chosen by President Trump for the official pardon, but as Tom Barton reports, both birds will live out their lives at Iowa State University.
