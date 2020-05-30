Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Lynn and Dennis Quinn, of Bettendorf, who have pledged to match $50,000 in donations to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
"This is an incredibly generous commitment from a local family to the fund," Melanie Jones, development assistant at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, said earlier this week.
The fund has raised more than $1.5 million, and it’s people like the Quinns who keep it going strong.
Our praise also goes to the Regional Development Authority, which awarded more than $500,000 in grants to organizations this week to fight the impact of COVID-19.
Thumbs Up … to Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, who on Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood.
This week, columnist John Marx wrote about Mirabelli, an institution at Alleman High School. Here's how Marx described him:
"A tough-as-nails Chicagoan with a kind heart and giving spirit, Father Mirabelli is the one person you wanted to take for class, the man you still seek for advice and guidance, the person you trusted to marry you, baptize your child and preside over Mass as you bid farewell to a loved one.”
In his 54 years at Alleman, Mirabelli has filled a variety of roles, but, as Marx noted, most importantly "he's been a spiritual advisor to the thousands of young people and their families he has served through his six decades."
Congratulations, Rev. Mirabelli.
Thumbs Up … to Quad-Citians who are briskly responding to the U.S. Census. The agency is reporting that Iowa and Illinois rank in the top 10 among state response rates. Iowa is in third place with 66.9% responding; Illinois is in 8th place, with 65.2% responding.
Minnesota is on top with a 70% response rate.
In the Quad-Cities, Scott County is outpacing the statewide average with a response rate of 69.4%; Rock Island County also is beating the Illinois average with 66.7% responding.
An accurate Census is vital to apportioning political representation and ensuring a fair flow of federal funds. We’re happy to see that, even amid these unusual times, Quad-Citians are doing their duty.
Thumbs Down ... to the latest unemployment figures, which for the first time report the coronavirus-related impact on the labor market in the Quad-Cities.
The jobless rate for the Quad-Cities was 15.2% in April, according to the state of Illinois, with 28,259 people unemployed. Those are staggering figures. A month ago, the jobless rate was 4% and only 7,400 Quad-Citians were out of work.
The last time it was this bad in April was during the farm crisis, in 1983. During the Great Recession, the worst it got here was a jobless rate of 10.2% and about 20,000 people unemployed in early 2010.
Illinois is getting hit the hardest. Rock Island County's unemployment rate was 17.5% last month; in Scott County, it was 13.4%.
As we all know, the number of jobless claims rose even higher in May across the country, so the next local figures, which are due in about a month, will probably look even worse.
With businesses on both sides of the river now beginning to reopen, we hope these depressing numbers will fall rapidly. For the moment, though, they are a stark illustration of the economic shock this pandemic has inflicted upon the Quad-Cities.
Thumbs Up ... to Chris Wilson and Kirby Stockwell, who demonstrated the resilience of our community in the face of the coronavirus. The two Augustana College graduates were married at the college last weekend. The couple stayed outdoors, while friends and family watched from their cars. Wilson's family, which is in Europe, watched via Zoom.
The joy on their faces, evident in the pictures printed in this newspaper earlier this week, brought us great cheer. We're sure it did the same for others in the Quad-Cities.
We congratulate the couple and wish them well.
Thumbs Up ... to the work done to extend the official deployment dates for National Guard troops helping states deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the Trump administration scheduled the deployment to end June 24, one day before troops would qualify for certain retirement and education benefits.
Politico first reported the development.
In response, a bipartisan coalition in Congress, including members representing the Quad-Cities, pushed for the extension. Politico noted, in particular, the efforts of Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Several states, which said they still needed Guard help, also pushed for the extension.
On Thursday, President Trump announced the deployment would go through mid-August.
