Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Illinois is getting hit the hardest. Rock Island County's unemployment rate was 17.5% last month; in Scott County, it was 13.4%.

As we all know, the number of jobless claims rose even higher in May across the country, so the next local figures, which are due in about a month, will probably look even worse.

With businesses on both sides of the river now beginning to reopen, we hope these depressing numbers will fall rapidly. For the moment, though, they are a stark illustration of the economic shock this pandemic has inflicted upon the Quad-Cities.

Thumbs Up ... to Chris Wilson and Kirby Stockwell, who demonstrated the resilience of our community in the face of the coronavirus. The two Augustana College graduates were married at the college last weekend. The couple stayed outdoors, while friends and family watched from their cars. Wilson's family, which is in Europe, watched via Zoom.

The joy on their faces, evident in the pictures printed in this newspaper earlier this week, brought us great cheer. We're sure it did the same for others in the Quad-Cities.

We congratulate the couple and wish them well.