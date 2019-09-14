Thumbs Up … to the Trump administration for waking up to the danger of flavored e-cigarettes, a response to the alarm that has been raised in recent weeks over the sudden spike in illnesses related to the use of such devices.
Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, said Wednesday that a plan would be forthcoming in a few weeks to enact a ban. We’ll withhold our judgment until we see the plan, but we're encouraged the government is reacting to what are pretty scary reports of illnesses.
Flavored cigarettes have been pretty appealing to teens, and the rate of schoolchildren who have taken up vaping is frightening. The Iowa Department of Public Health, which launched a new effort this week to help teens quit, says 22 percent of 11th graders vape, and more than 8 percent of 8th graders do, too.
It is true that THC products are a suspect in many of the recent vaping-related deaths, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know about these illnesses. We also can’t think of any reason for getting kids (or adults, for that matter) hooked on nicotine. And, yet, these flavors overwhelmingly appeal to young people. So do the easy-to-hide vaping devices.
It's clear to us that e-cigarette makers are counting on young people for their economic future.
It’s good that the government is taking a more aggressive action to counter these efforts.
Thumbs Down … to the trail of unpaid bills left by AmeriHealth Caritas, the managed care company that exited Iowa's Medicaid business two years ago.
The Associated Press reported this week that documents filed with the state insurance division say that the company could owe as much as $1.4 million to health care providers in the state.
As we all know, the conversion of the Medicaid program to privately managed care has not gone well. One of the biggest problems is the managed care firms didn’t pay their bills on time.
A spokesperson for AmeriHealth told the AP it is working diligently to resolve any outstanding items. But that isn't satisfying providers who are owed money.
The chief executive at one company who says it is still owed $193,000 calls the situation "downright thievery."
We would not substitute our judgment in the matter of billing disputes between providers and insurance companies. But two years seems like plenty of time to resolve these issues.
Thumbs Up … to the new Iowa rules that require new school buses to have seat belts. The rules are expected to go into effect in October, and while they only apply to new purchases by school districts, the requirement that buses have lap-shoulder belts, along with other safety equipment, is a step in the right direction.
Large buses have long relied on compartmentalization, a design that uses high-backed seats and closely spaced rows, to protect passengers. But the federal National Transportation Safety Board last year recommended the use of seat belts, too.
Federal officials say school buses are pretty safe, and state estimates say the added cost would amount to about 8 to 10 percent of the overall price. But we believe in the wisdom of the added protection these new rules provide.
Other safety measures included in the rule include adding a second stop arm, handrails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.
The new rules also apply to districts that contract for busing services.
Thumbs Up ... to the Scott County Family YMCA for breaking ground on the new downtown facility under construction on 4th Street near East River Drive.
The formal event was Thursday, along with the announcement that the 73,000 square-foot facility will be named for the late Richard Bittner, a lawyer and longtime benefactor who was a force for Davenport's downtown.
The Y also announced that it had surpassed its $12 million capital campaign goal. The rest of the money needed for the project will come from reserves and a loan.
The three-story building is being constructed north of the YMCA Early Learning Center, and the opening, depending on weather, is expected around December 2020.
Construction of the new Y — to replace the building on 2nd Street — has been anticipated for years. We're excited that work has begun, and we are eager to see what our new neighbor will look like — and the energy it will inject into this part of downtown.
