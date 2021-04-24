Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Davenport residents who weigh on on the city's new flood report.
It's been two years since the city's temporary barriers failed, allowing the Mississippi River to surge into downtown, destroying businesses and displacing residents.
Since, there's been a steady drumbeat for the city to come up with a more permanent solution. Business leaders say folks are reluctant to do business in an area that winds up under water.
Who can blame them?
The city contracted with a firm to present a range of solutions. As our Tom Barton reported: "Those strategies include a mix of incremental improvements — from upgrading storm sewers to elevating sections of River Drive and adjacent streets prone to flooding — to transforming large spans of the riverfront with the construction of landscaped berms, levees and flood walls."
We're still far from a solution, and just about anything will prove expensive. The report lists costs ranging from $12 million to $370 million.
Check out a video on the report and fill out a survey at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy
Thumbs Up ... to Bettendorf's consideration of a plan to close the swimming pool at the Life Fitness Center.
"Research by staff has determined that it is not cost effective to replace the Dumont system at the indoor pool," states an agenda item for the city council's meeting Tuesday. "Replacement costs will exceed $200,000.
"Annual operating losses attributable to the pool are between $50,000 and $100,000 as the costs of energy, maintenance and staffing outpace revenue generated by the pool."
Instead of sinking more costs into the pool, some aldermen wish to ask voters through a referendum whether they'd support building a new swimming pool or community center.
We think those could be fantastic new amenities to Bettendorf and certainly deserve careful consideration.
Thumbs Down ... to the Rock Island County Board, for its paltry step toward downsizing.
Since a 2012 voter referendum in support of a smaller board, residents have been asking the board cut government and provide more efficiency by trimming its current level of 26 districts.
Opponents, many of them sitting board members, coincidentally, say shrinking the board will disenfranchise voters. We believe in representative government as much as anyone else but don't have much faith in this claim.
By comparison, Scott County, which has a larger population, has a five-member board.
Rock Island County's board this week voted to shrink to 19 districts. Call it a good first step, at best.
The public should continue to pressure its elected officials to obey the will of the voters — even if it's come nearly 10 years after that referendum. The Rock Island County Board is still too large.
Thumbs Up ... to continued growth at The Bend in East Moline. The Bend XPO, a venue that can hold thousands, this month hosted competitors and spectators for the National Cornhole League tournament.
Also new is the Mecum Gone Farmin' antique tractor auction house. The additions are among 30 that now occupy the development, which includes the Hyatt Place, Hyatt Home and The Bend Apartments, plus restaurants, a park and the Rust Belt concert venue.
So much is going on, spillover from the site is filtering into hotels downtown Moline.
"With a 1,000-person event, one hotel wouldn't be enough," said Brittany Haas, director of exposition and sales at Bend XPO. "It's a good problem to have."
A rising tide lifts all boats, so all Quad-Citians should celebrate exciting things happening in our community.