Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

"Research by staff has determined that it is not cost effective to replace the Dumont system at the indoor pool," states an agenda item for the city council's meeting Tuesday. "Replacement costs will exceed $200,000.

"Annual operating losses attributable to the pool are between $50,000 and $100,000 as the costs of energy, maintenance and staffing outpace revenue generated by the pool."

Instead of sinking more costs into the pool, some aldermen wish to ask voters through a referendum whether they'd support building a new swimming pool or community center.

We think those could be fantastic new amenities to Bettendorf and certainly deserve careful consideration.

Thumbs Down ... to the Rock Island County Board, for its paltry step toward downsizing.

Since a 2012 voter referendum in support of a smaller board, residents have been asking the board cut government and provide more efficiency by trimming its current level of 26 districts.

Opponents, many of them sitting board members, coincidentally, say shrinking the board will disenfranchise voters. We believe in representative government as much as anyone else but don't have much faith in this claim.