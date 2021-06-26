Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the news this week that both UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System reported no admissions for COVID-19. Tom Loewy reported this happy news on Thursday, noting, for Trinity, it had been 372 days since it had no Covid-related admissions.
Genesis reported on Tuesday it had no hospitalizations for the first time since March, 2020.
This is the kind of news we're happy to report, and lately we've been grateful for these kinds of developments.
In a related note, officials at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced on Friday there won't be any Covid-related restrictions put on this year's race, which will be held July 24.
That means no staggered start; no cap on the number of participants.
Race organizers have been consulting with Dr. Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department, and he said with the current rate of cases and the low test positivity rate, "these should be abundantly safe levels for the outdoor event."
This is all great news.
Of course, it would be even better if even more people in our community got vaccinated. The virus is still circulating, as are new variants, and there still are vulnerable people in our community.
Vaccinations have made this good news possible, and we're eager for this string of developments to continue.
Thumbs Up ... to the John Deere Foundation for its $1.7 million donation to the River Bend Food Bank. Foundation President Nate Clark said helping neighbors motivated the company to get involved with the food bank, which it helped to found in 1982.
River Bend has grown greatly since then, and even since 2009, when it distributed 7 million meals. Last year, the food bank distributed 23 million meals to more than 160,000 people.
We know that hunger is a constant challenge in our community, and we are glad to see Deere continuing its commitment to helping those who are less fortunate.
Thumbs Up ... to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that protected the free speech rights of students.
In an 8-1 decision, the court ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, a 14-year-old from Pennsylvania who was suspended from cheerleading activities at her school after she let fly a string of curse words and a middle finger on social media after failing to make the varsity cheer squad.
Levy's parents file a federal lawsuit, and lower courts found in her favor. The school district then appealed to the Supreme Court.
At issue was the authority of school districts to police speech off school grounds.
The court didn't ban schools from regulating off-campus speech, which is often necessary to deal with bullying and other issues, but it offered some factors to consider.
As the New York Times noted, the decision "was the first time in more than 50 years that a high school student won a free-speech case in the Supreme Court, and the decision emphasized that courts should be skeptical of efforts to constrain off-campus speech."
We found much to agree with in Justice Samuel Alito's concurrence, in which he wrote, "If today’s decision teaches any lesson, it must be that the regulation of many types of off-premises student speech raises serious First Amendment concerns, and school officials should proceed cautiously before venturing into this territory."
Thumbs Down ... to the sudden change in conditions that sent an influx of animals to our local pet shelters. This week, shelter officials in the Quad-Cities reported they are bursting at the seams.
A year ago, people driven inside by Covid precautions, adopted pets in great numbers. But now, things have changed, and shelters are seeing more pets come in the door than they are going out. So much so that many shelters just can't accept any more animals.
An official for the Humane Society of Scott County took to social media last weekend saying almost every dog kennel was filled. "We're stuffed full," Erika Gunn, adoptions and alternative placement manager for the Humane Society of Scott County, wrote, according to reporting by Sarah Hayden.
The Rock Island County Animal Care and Control shelter was experiencing the same thing.
The Quad-Cities isn't the only place where this is happening. In other cities and counties, shelters are reporting increases, too.
During the pandemic, people stuck at home were looking for companions, and we've heard lots of stories about how dogs and cats helped them weather the difficult year.
Now, thankfully, we have emerged from these precautions.
However, there still is a need for people to provide good homes for these pets. We hope those who are able will step up.