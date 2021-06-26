Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The court didn't ban schools from regulating off-campus speech, which is often necessary to deal with bullying and other issues, but it offered some factors to consider.

As the New York Times noted, the decision "was the first time in more than 50 years that a high school student won a free-speech case in the Supreme Court, and the decision emphasized that courts should be skeptical of efforts to constrain off-campus speech."

We found much to agree with in Justice Samuel Alito's concurrence, in which he wrote, "If today’s decision teaches any lesson, it must be that the regulation of many types of off-premises student speech raises serious First Amendment concerns, and school officials should proceed cautiously before venturing into this territory."

Thumbs Down ... to the sudden change in conditions that sent an influx of animals to our local pet shelters. This week, shelter officials in the Quad-Cities reported they are bursting at the seams.

A year ago, people driven inside by Covid precautions, adopted pets in great numbers. But now, things have changed, and shelters are seeing more pets come in the door than they are going out. So much so that many shelters just can't accept any more animals.