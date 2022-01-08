Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Davenport School District for swiftly overcoming a shortage of bus drivers to get schools back open on Tuesday. Unfortunately, schools were closed the day before when a wave of drivers called in sick because of Covid-related issues, the district said on its Facebook page.
Nobody likes to see school canceled because there aren't enough drivers to get kids to class. But with the massive increase in infections recently and an existing driver shortage, we understand this can happen.
Busing in Davenport is handled by Durham School Services, which attributed the shortage to "various reasons."
Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the situation came on suddenly Monday, leaving no time to adjust routes.
Under the circumstances, this looks like it was the right call. And, more importantly, we were happy to see Durham and the district adjust quickly to get things back on track Tuesday.
Bus driver shortages exist across the country, and they started long before the pandemic. Back in 2016, the National Association for Pupil Transportation published a survey saying that 70% of respondents said the shortage of bus drivers was getting worse.
Among the reasons cited for shortages around the country: Pay and benefits, the hours worked and the time it takes for drivers to get a commercial drivers license.
Now, with the pandemic and many older workers deciding to exit the labor force, the problem has only gotten worse.
That's not good for a state like Iowa, whose population is stagnant and that has struggled for years to attract a decent-sized workforce. For the most part, what the state's been doing hasn't worked. But if these problems aren't substantively addressed, we just might see more of these disruptions in the future.
Thumbs Down ... to gridlock in Springfield that has apparently left the office of legislative inspector general vacant. Carol Pope was set to leave Thursday, according to the Chicago Tribune, but lawmakers left town Wednesday, failing to appoint a replacement.
Pope had already extended her departure, which had been planned for December. She announced last year she was leaving the office because of her dissatisfaction with the ethics reform law that Springfield passed.
The 8-member Legislative Ethics Commission (evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans) has deadlocked on recommending a replacement to the full legislature. And, as you might expect, members of the commission from the two parties are pointing fingers at each other for the problems.
As the Tribune pointed out, this wouldn't be the first time the office has had a vacancy.
"After the state’s first legislative inspector general resigned in 2014, the position went unfilled until the vacancy was thrust into the spotlight when a victims’ rights advocate testified at a legislative hearing in October 2017 that her complaint alleging she’d been sexually harassed by a state senator went unanswered for more than a year," the Tribune reported.
We'd hate to see that happen again, but nothing would surprise us. It's pretty clear how much value state lawmakers in Springfield put on this position.
Thumbs Up ... to all those generous Quad-Citians who stepped up fast and donated $60,000 to pay for the replacement of five furnaces at the Humane Society of Scott County.
After a carbon monoxide leak was discovered a few weeks ago, the animal shelter at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, was without working furnaces until new ones were installed the week after Christmas.
After a story appeared in the newspaper about the problem, the public reacted quickly, said Celina Rippel, who is development coordinator for the society.
"We could not be more grateful for how awesome our community is and how generous they've been," Rippel added.
We agree. What's more, people also donated blankets and beds for the dogs and cats at the shelter.
Well done, Quad-Cities.
Thumbs Up ... to the beginning of construction on a new workforce housing building just west of the R. Richard Bittner YMCA downtown. The four-story, 185-unit building will include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. They'll be reserved for individuals who earn at or below 60% of the area median income.
TWG, a national real estate development company, made the announcement earlier this week and said construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.
The project, called Federal Point, was developed in conjunction with the YMCA.
We've been excited about this project for months, and it's great to see it get underway.
The Quad-Cities has a significant lack of affordable housing, and this should help address some of that need.