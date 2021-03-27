Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

As reporter Tom Loewy has written, Genesis Health System also is reporting a sudden spike in hospitalizations.

Needless to say, this is not good. Officials in Scott and Rock Island counties are both reporting higher caseloads and raising concerns.

We know people are optimistic with the rollout of vaccines, and more and more people are getting vaccinated. Still, experts say this is not over yet, and that the virus and its variants still present a danger.

We, like everybody, want to relax. But the kinds of interventions that got us here in the first place must be maintained: Mask in public, whether you've been vaccinated or not; stay out of crowded spaces and make sure those around you, and the places that you frequent, take adequate precautions as well.

That this is happening despite rising vaccinations is worrying. We urge people to redouble their efforts to keep our community safe from a virus that already has done too much damage.

Thumbs Up ... to state and local police for teaming up to encourage motorists to focus on the road and get rid of distractions, as we approach Distracted Driving Awareness Month, otherwise known as April.