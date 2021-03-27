Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Chad Pregracke, the Quad-City environmentalist who proposed last week that we set up a national wildlife park using the vacated Interstate-80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City.
Bold? Sure, but that's Chad Pregracke, the founder of Living Lands & Waters, who gained fame for his efforts to clean America's rivers, especially the Mississippi.
Now he's challenging the community to think big when it comes to replacement of the I-80 bridge.
State transportation agencies still are in the early stages of studying a replacement for the 55-year-old bridge, which doesn't meet current design standards.
All involved say there are lots of questions to be answered before this could happen, not least whether the two states will even build a new crossing that would allow for the existing one to be used for this purpose. Still, Pregracke has assembled a solid team for this endeavor and has begun drumming up public support; what's more, his enthusiasm for the project can't help but stir the imagination.
We are eager to see how this proceeds, and we think Pregracke deserves praise for prompting us to consider the possibilities.
Thumbs Down ... to the increases in COVID-19 cases around the Quad-Cities. In Scott County, the test positivity rate has doubled to 10% over the past week. Meanwhile, since early March, the number of confirmed cases has steadily tracked upward.
As reporter Tom Loewy has written, Genesis Health System also is reporting a sudden spike in hospitalizations.
Needless to say, this is not good. Officials in Scott and Rock Island counties are both reporting higher caseloads and raising concerns.
We know people are optimistic with the rollout of vaccines, and more and more people are getting vaccinated. Still, experts say this is not over yet, and that the virus and its variants still present a danger.
We, like everybody, want to relax. But the kinds of interventions that got us here in the first place must be maintained: Mask in public, whether you've been vaccinated or not; stay out of crowded spaces and make sure those around you, and the places that you frequent, take adequate precautions as well.
That this is happening despite rising vaccinations is worrying. We urge people to redouble their efforts to keep our community safe from a virus that already has done too much damage.
Thumbs Up ... to state and local police for teaming up to encourage motorists to focus on the road and get rid of distractions, as we approach Distracted Driving Awareness Month, otherwise known as April.
As close readers of this space know, we have written often about the increasing tendency of drivers to drive at radically unsafe speeds, as well as commit other mistakes behind the wheel.
In this case, we highlight an announcement that the Moline Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and over 200 local police departments to support the effort to decrease distracted driving.
Those efforts include greater enforcement.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.
There are plenty of ways to get distracted, though authorities pointed out the increasing tendency for people to look at their phones while behind the wheel. Thus the slogan: "Phone in one hand. Ticket in the other."
We hope authorities are successful in cracking down on this behavior.
What we'd rather see is people take it upon themselves to get rid of the distractions before they take the wheel.
Thumbs Up ... to the Davenport Public Library, which reopened its downtown branch this week following a $1.6 million renovation.
The library closed in December for the updates, which include: new individual study rooms, a new first-floor public meeting room, a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming and do-it-yourself projects.