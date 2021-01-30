Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

We think this is a nice touch and a good way to show the Major League team we welcome them to our community.

Thumbs Down ... to the continued lack of COVID-19 vaccines available in the Quad-Cities and the rest of the country. On Friday, we saw the available slots for Scott County's first immunization clinic for people in group 1B (which includes those over the age of 65) fill up almost immediately. We've seen similar shortages in Rock Island County.

When it comes to vaccinations, we've preached patience, and we continue to do so. We're told there are nearly 700,000 Iowans in phase 1B. That's a lot of people to vaccinate when, according to the Des Moines Register, the state will be getting 45,000 doses per week, not including doses for second shots.

The Biden administration has upped its vaccination target to 1.5 million per day, up from the previous 1 million. That's a good thing, and some think we could shoot higher.

While we counsel and try to practice patience, we'll also add our voices to those who are eager to get vaccines and who want the private sector and government — local, state and federal — to step up their game; to do what's needed to get those numbers up.