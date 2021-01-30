Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Davenport School Board's decision to hire T.J. Schneckloth to be the new superintendent. Schneckloth is a veteran of the school district, and we think he's the right person for the job at this time.
Schneckloth has been a school principal and twice now has stepped in to take over as interim superintendent when the district needed him. The first time was in 2018 when former superintendent Art Tate abruptly stepped down, then last year the state board of education appointed him to the post when it assumed effective control of the district.
Schneckloth has been the person charged with ensuring the district meets the requirements of the state and corrects the citations it's received on a range of issues. As Anthony Watt reported in this newspaper Friday, it appears the district is now making progress.
We're glad to hear that, and we believe Schneckloth will be a good leader going forward.
Thumbs Up ... to the Davenport City Council for renaming a part of the street near Modern Woodmen Park to welcome the Kansas City Royals, who are now affiliated with the Quad-Cities River Bandits. The council approved a measure renaming a part of Gaines Street as "Royals Way."
The designation covers only the portion of Gaines south of the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks, and the only address that will be affected by the resolution is the ballpark.
We think this is a nice touch and a good way to show the Major League team we welcome them to our community.
Thumbs Down ... to the continued lack of COVID-19 vaccines available in the Quad-Cities and the rest of the country. On Friday, we saw the available slots for Scott County's first immunization clinic for people in group 1B (which includes those over the age of 65) fill up almost immediately. We've seen similar shortages in Rock Island County.
When it comes to vaccinations, we've preached patience, and we continue to do so. We're told there are nearly 700,000 Iowans in phase 1B. That's a lot of people to vaccinate when, according to the Des Moines Register, the state will be getting 45,000 doses per week, not including doses for second shots.
The Biden administration has upped its vaccination target to 1.5 million per day, up from the previous 1 million. That's a good thing, and some think we could shoot higher.
While we counsel and try to practice patience, we'll also add our voices to those who are eager to get vaccines and who want the private sector and government — local, state and federal — to step up their game; to do what's needed to get those numbers up.
We've also noticed a lot of finger-pointing as the public gets increasingly impatient. We understand the impulse, but it doesn't help.
Thumbs Up ... to the Biden administration for moving to reopen the federal health insurance marketplace created by Obamacare in order to help people who have lost insurance coverage due to the economic fallout stemming from the pandemic.
Biden had promised to do this during the campaign. According to The Guardian newspaper, the Biden administration won't open the marketplace immediately but will give the Department of Health and Human Services time to spread the word; insurers also will be given time to prepare. The special enrollment period will be from Feb. 15 to May 15.
The federal marketplace, which saw a 7% increase in last year's enrollment period, serves 36 states, including Iowa and Illinois.
Thumbs Up ... to the 500 Illinois National Guard troops who are heading to Washington, D.C. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is sending the Guard troops to Washington for security.
The deployment comes after the federal Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about a heightened threat environment in the capital and comes just a few weeks after the insurrection on Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the capitol as lawmakers were trying to count electoral votes that would confirm President Joe Biden's victory.
Some have criticized the continued presence of troops in the capital, but we believe the troops who are headed there deserve our thanks for working to preserve the peace. They are expected to remain until mid-March.
Thumbs Up ... to the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to hear a case that could have forced public sector unions to repay fees they collected from non-members prior to the high court's ruling in 2018 that the fees were unconstitutional.
Had the unions been forced to pay them back it would have been financially devastating.
According to Capitol News Illinois, Mark Janus, the Illinois man whose original lawsuit prompted the 2018 decision, petitioned the court asking whether he and other union members were owed money by the unions. District and appeals courts have ruled that unions don't owe the money because they were acting in good faith in collecting the fees.
The Supreme Court's decision makes sense to us.