Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Reverend P. Wonder Harris, of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline, who has created the Diamond Pledge, a way for us to put away our assumptions and look at people as valuable, no matter their color.

Barb Ickes wrote this week about the pledge, which was originated before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the protests that have occurred since then.

The idea is to categorize yourself by color, and to take a pledge that, at its core, commits each of us to take a look at ourselves and others as people worthy of respect.

"I pledge to respect and honor my own value and the value of others," the pledge reads, in part. "I can achieve and succeed."

Thumbs Down ... to Illinois Commerce Commission Chair Carrie Zalewski, who presided this week over a hearing centered on Commonwealth Edison's admission that it offered what amount to bribes in order to gain favorable legislative treatment.

Zalewski is the daughter-in-law of a former Chicago alderman, Michael Zalewski, who has been linked to the scandal.