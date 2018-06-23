Thumbs up to the Quad-City Storm, the region's new professional ice hockey team.
The team name was announced and a cloudy logo unveiled Thursday, which seemed a tad poetic considering the massive rainstorms that have ripped through the region this week.
A former ticket program manager for the New York Mets and most recently a program director for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, Gwen Tombergs, an Eldridge native, was named team president. She's the first woman to run a hockey team in the Quad-Cities, and the Southern Professional Hockey League where the Storm will play.
The new franchise pledged to be more committed to the Quad-Cities, surely referencing criticisms that the former Mallards franchise wasn't invested enough in the community.
But the community will have to do its part, too, if hockey is to have a long-term future in the Quad-Cities. That means supporting the team through ticket sales and corporate partnerships.
The Quad-Cities has shown its support for hockey before, packing home games. If the Storm is any good — and stays present in the community off the ice — fans are sure to follow.
Thumbs down to the Rock Island County Board, whose members on Tuesday approved a $2.7 million debt write-off for Hope Creek, the county-owned nursing home.
Blame the state of Illinois for a big chunk of that debt; the state isn't making timely Medicaid payments for qualifying nursing home residents. The county should share the blame, too, for failing to properly code some of its reimbursement claims.
But simply forgiving that debt is not a good solution. It sends a message to Springfield that Rock Island County residents are OK with the state's delinquency — and the county's mismanagement. They're not, as several dissenting board members pointed out during debate before the vote.
In fact, local taxpayers should be outraged. Once again, because of bureaucratic screw-ups, Rock Island County taxpayers are left holding the bag.
Perhaps its time the county got out of the nursing home business. Clearly, it has shown its no longer capable of running the center with efficiency. Taxpayers deserve better.
Thumbs up to the runners and race volunteers who participated Thursday in the first Bix at Six event of the 2018 season.
This annual training program helps scores of runners prepare for the Bix 7, now just 34 days away.
It's still not too late to sign up for this year's race — or to participate in Bix at Six. You can register at next week's Bix at Six and get a free T-shirt, by heading to the Quad-City Times parking lot on Thursday. The training runs start at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.