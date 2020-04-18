Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the River Bend Foodbank, which is using curbside pick-ups to distribute meals at the Quad-Cities' malls, ensuring a safer process for hundreds of local families who rely on the pantry for daily meals.
"It's a zero-contact system," said Rachel Grewe, programs coordinator for River Bend. "When the cars pull up, we either have them pop their trunk, and we load for them, or we set it down, and they pick it up."
It's not just the public they're trying to protect. Foodbank leaders told us that a positive case in the warehouse could jeopardize the whole system. The curbside process also keeps the workers safe.
In a span of two hours on Tuesday, volunteers gave out more than 280 pre-packed food boxes at the SouthPark location alone. As unemployment numbers soar, it's likely more and more Quad-Citians will come to rely on food pantries to get through these tough times.
"From the inception of this crisis, River Bend Foodbank developed immediate, moderate, and catastrophic plans for responding," River Bend president and CEO Mike Miller said in a meeting last week of the metro's two county health departments. "For the record, we are currently somewhere in between immediate and moderate."
Thumbs Down ... to Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported earlier this month on videos and writings Naylor posted online espousing radical religious philosophies.
Listen, we're the first to defend the First Amendment, but Naylor's comments go beyond decency, especially for a public official in a position of authority and whose paycheck is funded by taxpayers.
Naylor called the "gay lifestyle" an "abomination." He also shows a clear prejudice against Muslims, writing: “Muslims also do not want any use for Christians. They will attack and kill any ‘infidel.’ And ‘infidel’ is anyone who does not believe in Islam or in other words worship ‘Satan.’ This includes both Christians and Jews.”
For the record, plenty of Muslim folks live right here in the Quad-Cities, and they aren't killing Satan-worshiping "infidels."
Naylor's hate speech is already threatening county funds. Supervisors in Johnson County called his views "vile" and are reconsidering a deal with Muscatine County to house prisoners here. Further, we're concerned his comments pose some legal liability for the county, especially if a prisoner were ever to allege discrimination.
Muscatine County Supervisors should act quickly to condemn Naylor's comments, at the very least.
Thumbs Up ... to the PGA tour. An updated tournament schedule released this week shows the John Deere Classic as a go, for now. That comes as the Tour has already canceled many events.
The $6.2 million JDC is a massive economic driver for the region, not to mention a major funder for scores of non-profits through the Birdies for Charity program. We're cautiously hopeful the virus will have waned enough for the tournament to be played as scheduled July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Right now, at least, the JDC is part of the Tour's planned shortened, 36-event schedule.
But we certainly understand if the tournament has to be played differently this year, whether that's with limited patrons or some other format. Regardless, it's good to see the PGA taking a cautious approach as the threat of COVID-19 remains very real.
Thumbs Up ... to teachers, who in many districts across the Quad-Cities, have had to pull together online curricula almost overnight. Some of our board members have school-age children and have seen first-hand the dedication and care teacher are showing their students, even if it's remotely.
Iowa on Friday said students will not return to schools this year. Remote learning programs are already underway in districts in Illinois. Some Iowa schools, including Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, began this week. Now unclear is what happens to students in Davenport, where virtual learning programs were not made a requirement.
Regardless, if there's one thing this pandemic has taught parents, it's that teachers deserve a pat on the back. If you haven't heard it from parents already, let us say it again: We appreciate you.
