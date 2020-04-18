Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The $6.2 million JDC is a massive economic driver for the region, not to mention a major funder for scores of non-profits through the Birdies for Charity program. We're cautiously hopeful the virus will have waned enough for the tournament to be played as scheduled July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Right now, at least, the JDC is part of the Tour's planned shortened, 36-event schedule.

But we certainly understand if the tournament has to be played differently this year, whether that's with limited patrons or some other format. Regardless, it's good to see the PGA taking a cautious approach as the threat of COVID-19 remains very real.

Thumbs Up ... to teachers, who in many districts across the Quad-Cities, have had to pull together online curricula almost overnight. Some of our board members have school-age children and have seen first-hand the dedication and care teacher are showing their students, even if it's remotely.

Iowa on Friday said students will not return to schools this year. Remote learning programs are already underway in districts in Illinois. Some Iowa schools, including Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, began this week. Now unclear is what happens to students in Davenport, where virtual learning programs were not made a requirement.

Regardless, if there's one thing this pandemic has taught parents, it's that teachers deserve a pat on the back. If you haven't heard it from parents already, let us say it again: We appreciate you.

