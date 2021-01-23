Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

As we noted before, supply is low across the country so no state is amply stocked. But we can clearly see Illinois is moving faster. We believe Iowa's congressional delegation ought to seek answers to why the state is so far down the list.

Thumbs Down ... to the inability of leaders in the Iowa House to rise to the moment and accommodate members of the public who want to weigh in on important legislative business.

The Republican-controlled House is streaming online committee-level proceedings, which is a good thing. Unfortunately, you still have to be at a committee meeting in person if you want to offer verbal comment to legislators.

This is puzzling. It's true that written comments were taken, but anybody who knows anything about government knows there is no substitute for the ability to, literally, make your voice heard on an issue.The state Senate can do it; it's unclear to us why the House doesn't.