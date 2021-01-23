Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the announcement earlier this week that coronavirus conditions have eased enough to allow limited indoor dining in Region 2, which includes Rock Island and Henry Counties.
Lately, in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities, we have seen lower numbers of cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates. This has allowed the easing of restrictions.
It is good to know that businesses that have been suffering will get some relief, even as public health officials caution that people should not let their guard down.
Speaking of relief, we're also happy to see the federal government is making available the next installment of money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Applications for the loans, many of them forgivable, opened up last week.
The legislation authorizing the program was approved last month. This round of funding provides less money than before, but it also is supposed to be better targeted to small businesses that can demonstrate revenue losses.
Hundreds of local businesses applied the first time, and we're sure there still is high interest.
It comes at an opportune time, too. The economy is slowing, with December actually showing a loss of jobs for the first time in months. It's important that lawmakers in Congress realize the economy still is hurting, and so are workers and business owners.
Thumbs Up ... to steps by the Rock Island County Health Department to smooth the way to vaccine distribution.
The department announced a partnership with Jewel-Osco pharmacies that is allowing people in Phase 1A (health care workers) to sign up for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
Also, the county said it is setting up a system for people in phases 1A and 1B to sign up online to take part in its drive-thru vaccine clinics. Community Health Care, Inc., also is helping with distribution.
There still is a shortage of vaccine, but these steps should help ease what we saw last week, as people sat for hours in their cars waiting to get vaccinated.
We're glad to see that there is such demand for the vaccine. We only hope that the federal and state governments pick up the pace when it comes to supply. And when it does arrive, there is a way to accommodate the tens of thousands of people in an efficient manner.
Speaking of short supplies:
Thumbs Down ... to the vaccine distribution system that puts Iowa 46th in the nation in terms of doses per capita. Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week Iowa ranks near the bottom in per capita supply.
"Iowa has an elderly population and when you consider the number of nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assistant living facilities that we have in the state and the vulnerable populations that those include I would hope that we can get our allocation bumped up a little bit," she said.
As we noted before, supply is low across the country so no state is amply stocked. But we can clearly see Illinois is moving faster. We believe Iowa's congressional delegation ought to seek answers to why the state is so far down the list.
Thumbs Down ... to the inability of leaders in the Iowa House to rise to the moment and accommodate members of the public who want to weigh in on important legislative business.
The Republican-controlled House is streaming online committee-level proceedings, which is a good thing. Unfortunately, you still have to be at a committee meeting in person if you want to offer verbal comment to legislators.
This is puzzling. It's true that written comments were taken, but anybody who knows anything about government knows there is no substitute for the ability to, literally, make your voice heard on an issue.The state Senate can do it; it's unclear to us why the House doesn't.
We're happy that committee meetings are online. Previously, this has been a part of the legislative process that was inaccessible to most Iowans, especially those who live hours away from Des Moines. But if people can now watch these proceedings, then they ought to be able to offer their opinions in the same manner as those who go to the state Capitol. We hope our local lawmakers will fight to change these rules.
Thumbs Up ... to the Quad-City Botanical Center, one of a number of cultural institutions weathering the pandemic-induced reductions in revenue and visitors. As Alma Gaul reminded us this week, when the center opens again, hopefully on May 8, visitors will be able to see a new headwaters of the Mississippi River exhibit.
A natural pond representing Lake Itasca in Minnesota was installed last year, one of several improvements the institution has put in place.