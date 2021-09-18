Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Of course, the story was false. Anybody with a modicum of common sense could see that. But if that wasn’t enough, it was easy to see the article came from a parody site, delewareohionews.com, which notes on its site that is isn't a real source of information: "All stories herein are parodies (satire, fiction, fake, not real)."

That didn’t seem to bother Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's 2nd District in Congress. She left the phony article on her Twitter feed, despite calls for her to take it down; then she defended her actions and complained when people criticized her for it.

Miller-Meeks has always had to work hard to appeal to her party’s base. She sometimes demonstrates some moderation (as evidenced by her vote in favor of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection), so she has to work at appealing to her base. Still, we don’t think spreading obvious falsehoods about the other party’s president is the way to go about courting their favor.