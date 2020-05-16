Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for its $25 million grant program aimed at fast-tracking construction projects. The grants, which were announced earlier this week, will go to local governments and be between $500,000 to $5 million.
"The priority is adding some stimulus to the economy right now, taking advantage of the construction season and making improvements to infrastructure, which is in constant need of modernizing. That need doesn’t go away because of this pandemic," Michael Negron, assistant director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said.
This is a good first step. It's no secret that infrastructure across the state needs improvement, not to mention the economy can use every bit of help it can get.
Just as important, local governments —in Illinois and Iowa — are losing revenue, and they need help. So far, the federal government hasn't stepped up to the plate. We have urged it to do so, and we do so again. Local governments not only provide needed services, but they also are economic engines in so many communities. In the meantime, these small state programs are helpful.
Thumbs Down ... to the Rock Island County Board committee that advanced a measure to give raises to the county auditor, circuit clerk, recorder and coroner. All are elected officials
The news brought a justifiable uproar among some in the public (and on Wednesday, the county board rejected the idea. County Administrator Jim Snider also said that the elected officials had told him they didn't want the raises).
Still, that it got this far was ridiculous.
Approving a raise, no matter the size, for already well-paid elected officials is inexcusable at a time when revenues are shrinking because of the COVID-19-related economic fallout — and when there have been layoffs in county offices. It was only about a week ago that 15 deputy clerks were laid off in the circuit clerk's office.
Also, reporter Sarah Hayden wrote in an article this week that county officials are also contemplating laying off up to 25% of employees in offices that aren't headed by elected officials. Snider says this is a proactive step.
County officials say the pay raise proposal, which was advanced by the finance and personnel committee, was a small increase and it was considered in the normal course of business. Still, in the face of such drastic layoffs, not to mention the hardships being faced by taxpayers in a county that is in lockdown, the idea that officials didn't realize right off the bat that this was a non-starter is mind-boggling.
Thumbs Down ... to Rita Crundwell, the former Dixon, Ill., comptroller who was convicted of stealing $54 million from the city and living a lavish lifestyle on the proceeds.
Crundwell, who is 67 and serving a prison sentence scheduled to go through 2029, has asked a federal judge to release her to home confinement because she says her health is deteriorating and she is at risk of COVID-19. She also says that she is not a danger to the community.
Officials in Dixon oppose her early release, saying in a statement that her thievery, taking place over decades, enabled her to live a life of luxury while the community was sentenced to crumbling streets, pay freezes and a destruction of public trust.
A judge will ultimately decide the request, and while we believe all prisoners have the right to be safe, we also share the city's revulsion at the idea of an early release.
Thumbs Up ... to the Blue Grass Drive-In movie theater for the precautions it took when it welcomed an audience last week.
There is a lot of controversy over the extent to which the state of Iowa should reopen for business in the face of the coronavirus, just as there is in Illinois, where there are much more stringent restrictions. However, the reports we received about the opening at this drive-in indicate the business took extra steps to make sure customers kept the recommended six-foot distance from one another, deep cleaned the premises and changed its concession and restroom practices. Employees there also wore masks as they greeted movie-goers.
