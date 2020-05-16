Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Crundwell, who is 67 and serving a prison sentence scheduled to go through 2029, has asked a federal judge to release her to home confinement because she says her health is deteriorating and she is at risk of COVID-19. She also says that she is not a danger to the community.

Officials in Dixon oppose her early release, saying in a statement that her thievery, taking place over decades, enabled her to live a life of luxury while the community was sentenced to crumbling streets, pay freezes and a destruction of public trust.

A judge will ultimately decide the request, and while we believe all prisoners have the right to be safe, we also share the city's revulsion at the idea of an early release.

Thumbs Up ... to the Blue Grass Drive-In movie theater for the precautions it took when it welcomed an audience last week.

There is a lot of controversy over the extent to which the state of Iowa should reopen for business in the face of the coronavirus, just as there is in Illinois, where there are much more stringent restrictions. However, the reports we received about the opening at this drive-in indicate the business took extra steps to make sure customers kept the recommended six-foot distance from one another, deep cleaned the premises and changed its concession and restroom practices. Employees there also wore masks as they greeted movie-goers.

