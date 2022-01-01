Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The decision to delay was made so that public works crews from Bettendorf and Moline can determine the best way to remove snow and ice from the path without the complications of public access.

We understand the desire for more time, and we can't be too critical of the decision. This is a new trail, and it's likely that demand will be great when it finally opens. We also know that waiting a few more months won't be that big a deal. Still, we also know this has been under construction for some time, and we wish planners and the cities had found a way to come up with a plan sooner.

Even in the chilly months, we know people can't wait to try it out.

Thumbs Up ... to Randy Tweet's 22-year career with the City of Rock Island. Tweet, who retired last month. Hired in 2000 to help implement a software project, he worked his way up the ranks and became city manager in 2016, first on an interim basis then permanently.

As Sarah Hayden pointed out in an article about a week ago, the city's financial position has improved since he took the reins. We've also found him to be a pretty straightforward person to deal with.

We wish him well in his retirement.