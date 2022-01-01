Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the East Moline City Council, which gave the county forest preserve a green light to purchase land in the city for a new forest preserve. The vote was 5-2.
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District asked the city for approval to set aside the land near the I-80/I-88 interchange, which would preserve habitat for threatened species and pave the way for an off-road trail system. The purchase of the land would mostly be paid for by a state grant.
Mayor Reggie Freeman has opposed the move, objecting to taking it off the tax rolls and surrendering potential for future development.
However, two of the largest landowners said there is little chance for development. And last week, Freeman backed off a threat to veto the council's approval.
We understand the mayor's reticence, which was shared by some aldermen. But we think he made the right move by saying he would honor the council's vote.
We believe this is a rare opportunity, and it shouldn't be allowed to pass.
Thumbs Down ... to the delay in opening the bicycle and pedestrian path on the new Interstate-74 bridge. The path will be ready soon, but officials say they are delaying its opening until spring.
The decision to delay was made so that public works crews from Bettendorf and Moline can determine the best way to remove snow and ice from the path without the complications of public access.
We understand the desire for more time, and we can't be too critical of the decision. This is a new trail, and it's likely that demand will be great when it finally opens. We also know that waiting a few more months won't be that big a deal. Still, we also know this has been under construction for some time, and we wish planners and the cities had found a way to come up with a plan sooner.
Even in the chilly months, we know people can't wait to try it out.
Thumbs Up ... to Randy Tweet's 22-year career with the City of Rock Island. Tweet, who retired last month. Hired in 2000 to help implement a software project, he worked his way up the ranks and became city manager in 2016, first on an interim basis then permanently.
As Sarah Hayden pointed out in an article about a week ago, the city's financial position has improved since he took the reins. We've also found him to be a pretty straightforward person to deal with.
We wish him well in his retirement.
Thumbs Down ... to the figures that were reported in the Iowa Department of Education's first-ever report on school violence. As reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the report said there were 1,067 injuries, 663 assaults and 586 property damage incidents during the school year. There were 1,285 students responsible for the incidents, or roughly 3 out of every 1,000 Iowa students.
Since this is the first-ever such report by the department, it's not possible to compare it to past years. We just hope that when the second report is released, those numbers are lower. Schools are a place to learn, and we know how difficult that has been over the past year. (The same report also a tally of decreased test scores in a pandemic-affected year.) Above all, though, they need to be safe places, and we're hopeful that by documenting the problems on a statewide basis, policymakers will be motivated to find the trouble spots and fix them.
Thumbs Up ... to all those who are giving to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund and the Quad-City Times Wish List initiatives. Last we checked, we were very near to our $50,000 goal for the Santa Fund, and we would love to get over the top.
Over the last several days, readers have had a chance to get to know the people who are being helped by these campaigns.
We've always been grateful to the people who are willing to step up and help those in need, and we'll just offer this gentle reminder that there still is time to help out.