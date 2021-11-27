Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Andrew Lopez, Charlene Upchurch-Taylor and Richard Pokora, who were appointed (and in Pokora’s case, reappointed) to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. Being a commissioner has been a difficult task the last few years. Tensions between some commissioners and Executive Director Latrice Lacey, and between Lacey and some city staff, has hurt the commission’s reputation – and frankly, we’re grateful to anybody who’s willing to step in and try to take on this task. It’s not been easy for the departing commissioners who went into the job with good intentions and hopeful expectations, but instead were worn down by the controversy.
We are hopeful the new members have better luck returning the commission to some stability. Mayor Mike Matson made the appointments this week. He said that Lopez, the owner of Lopiez Pizza, was recommended by LULAC and Upchurch-Taylor, the treasurer of the MetroCom NAACP, was recommended by that group.
Leaving the commission are Janelle Swanberg, Ruby Batimana and Rabbi Henry Karp. We’d like to say we’re grateful for their willingness to serve, and we wish them all the best.
Thumbs Up … to the return of the Kwik Star Festival of Trees and the holiday parade that took place last Saturday through the streets of downtown Davenport. Festival is, for many, the kickoff of the holiday season in the Quad-Cities. And the traditional festivities, disrupted by the pandemic last year, were certainly missed. However, anybody who watched or participated in the parade last weekend or visited the festival this year must have been filled with the holiday spirit. It was good to see this tradition return, and as always, we appreciate the work that Quad-City Arts and its many volunteers put into this wonderful event.
Thumbs Down … to the apparent problems with implementing a 2018 federal criminal justice reform law that, in part, is aimed at reducing recidivism. The Justice Department’s inspector general reported recently that a failure of the Bureau of Prisons and its national union to meet for in-person negotiations was delaying implementation of several of the law’s policies. Among the most concerning: That about 60,000 inmates have not been given sentence-reduction credits even though they’ve completed programs or activities to earn them. “We are concerned that the delay in applying earned time credits may negatively affect inmates who have earned a reduction in their sentence or an earlier placement in the community,” the inspector general’s office said.
It’s important to note the bureau has disputed the IG’s report, and said time credits earned by prisoners are being monitored to ensure they are being considered.
When this law was passed, we praised it, as well as Sen. Chuck Grassley’s role in getting it through Congress and the White House. It was, and is, an important step toward reforming our federal criminal justice system.
We’d hate to see delays in implementing this important law that affects thousands of families because of an inability to figure out how to meet with the employee union. It seems to us there should be ways to surmount these hurdles.
Thumbs Up … to those who are doing their part to prepare for an influx of new refugees to the Quad-Cities. As Sarah Watson reported this week, Quad-Cities World Relief said it expects to resettle about 300 refugees in its coverage area, beginning after the start of the year, as well as 175 refugees from Afghanistan by mid-February. So far, about 40 Afghan refugees have been resettled in the organization’s coverage area.
The expected influx of refugees represent a significant increase for this area.
As we’ve said previously, we urge everybody in our community to welcome people fleeing persecution, as well as those who helped American soldiers in the war in Afghanistan. It is part of our country’s heritage to welcome people looking for a better life. And we’re grateful to those who are the first faces many of these refugees see.
Whether it’s the folks at World Relief, Tapestry Farms or other individuals who help out, these folks offer not just a welcoming smile, but the kind of assistance necessary to help people settle into a new place. Whether it’s providing help with food, employment, education or health care, these folks represent the ideals of this country.