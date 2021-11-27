Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Andrew Lopez, Charlene Upchurch-Taylor and Richard Pokora, who were appointed (and in Pokora’s case, reappointed) to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. Being a commissioner has been a difficult task the last few years. Tensions between some commissioners and Executive Director Latrice Lacey, and between Lacey and some city staff, has hurt the commission’s reputation – and frankly, we’re grateful to anybody who’s willing to step in and try to take on this task. It’s not been easy for the departing commissioners who went into the job with good intentions and hopeful expectations, but instead were worn down by the controversy.

We are hopeful the new members have better luck returning the commission to some stability. Mayor Mike Matson made the appointments this week. He said that Lopez, the owner of Lopiez Pizza, was recommended by LULAC and Upchurch-Taylor, the treasurer of the MetroCom NAACP, was recommended by that group.

Leaving the commission are Janelle Swanberg, Ruby Batimana and Rabbi Henry Karp. We’d like to say we’re grateful for their willingness to serve, and we wish them all the best.