Thumbs up to Costco, which, if only for the short term, will give wage-earners a much needed boost in the Quad-Cities.
Cashiers will start at $14 an hour at the retailer's soon-to-open location on 53rd Avenue in Davenport, nearly double Iowa's minimum. The average salary among Costco employees is $23 an hour, substantially more than most of its competitors.
The new site has raised the hackles of nearby residents, who have blasted the city's traffic plan.
Costco is expected to hire just 200 employees, meaning the sudden competition for labor isn't to the scale that could remake the local economy. But the higher wages will likely make jobs at Costco coveted and can only be a positive development for the working class.
Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, who clumsily attempted to blame Democrats and journalists for his own bad behavior.
The House Ethics Committee announced this week that it will investigate Blum's ownership of a firm that he failed to disclose. The probe came after Associated Press stories detailing Blum's stake in a sketchy marketing company. That caught the attention of the House' non-partisan ethics watchdog, which forwarded the matter to the Ethics Committee.
Blum played the victim and said the probe was a partisan hit-job, while taking a shot at journalists who did their jobs. That, of course, doesn't make any sense.
The Ethics Committee is, of course, headed by a Republican, Chairwoman Susan Brooks, R-Indiana.
Well played, Rod. Well played.
Thumbs up to the Quad-Cities River Bandits for a strong season that ended too soon.
The defending Midwestern League champs and Houston Astros affiliate was ousted Thursday from the opening round of the playoffs by the Peoria Chiefs. The back-to-back losses ended an 81-61 season.
Modern Woodmen Park is one of the jewels of minor league baseball. And the Bandits continue to put out a solid product, a fact reflected by the team's annual ticket sales. As we've said before, minor league sports are a measure of a mid-market such as the Quad-Cities.
Hopefully next year, Quad-Cities fans get to a enjoy a little more fall baseball.
