Thumbs up to Rock Island County Board for, believe it or not, crafting a right-minded plan that improves access to information and solves a major problem, all at the same time.
On Tuesday, the board overwhelmingly backed a $1.3 million digitization effort at the county Recorder's Office. Most counties that size digitized records years ago, making searching the millions of documents substantially easier.
Better late then never, we suppose.
But it was also a smart way to address issues surrounding the old county courthouse, a flash-point in recent years. The shear volume of paper records made moving the Recorder's Office from the courthouse to the main complex a problem.
The second floor space reserved for the new office couldn't handle the weight. Now, it's a non-issue, with original drafts safely tucked in a basement.
Thumbs down to Illinois for making a bad situation worse at Rock Island County's Hope Creek Care Center.
The state owes the public nursing home $637,000 in back Medicaid payments, many of which stretch back months, according to county officials.
The back payments put undue strain on the struggling facility, which owes vendors more than $1.3 million.
Illinois has become known in recent years for not paying its bills. And this isn't the first time that behavior has put a local government under unnecessary strain. But this instance is especially egregious, especially if state officials have any interest in preserving public nursing homes, which cater to those on the lower end of the economic strata.
Cut a check, please.
Thumbs down to what police say was a sham attempt at interrupting United Township School District operations and throwing parents into a panic.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in connection to the prank calls, said East Moline Police. A 17-year-old German man was arrested, too.
The pair met through online gaming, police said. It's alleged that the girl coaxed the German man to make the threatening calls that have twice shuttered UT in recent days.
Districts, police and parents are already on high alert due to a spate of school shootings throughout the U.S. Even if these specific threats were just a troll operation, they're destructive and a result in unnecessary waste of public resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.