Thumbs up to Iowa regulators for going easy on Davenport Superintendent Art Tate.
Tate has spent years locked in a battle with state officials over how his district can spend reserve funds. It's largely been a proxy war about the Iowa's insufficient educational funding model as a whole. But his move to divert reserve funds this past year violated state ethics laws and could have cost him his job.
Instead, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners merely censured Tate, a relative slap on the wrist. It was a smart political move on the state's part, as Tate's ouster would have further inflamed tensions surrounding the issue and made a martyr out of Davenport's soon-to-retire superintendent.
And frankly, it's still hard to see how Tate's crusade for his students is unethical.
Illegal? Sure. Unethical? Not even close.
Thumbs down to members of Davenport's Civil Rights Commission, for boosting Director Latrice Lacey's salary while her legal troubles are pending.
The commission approved a 2 percent cost of living increase for Lacey, bumping her annual salary to $117,000. Meanwhile, Lacey faces several misdemeanor charges after police allege she attacked a man earlier this year with a hammer.
We get it, Lacey hasn't had her day in court and, as such, is completely innocent until a court determines otherwise. But this is taxpayer money and, at the very least, Civil Rights commissioners should tabled any decision until justice played out.
Ultimately, commissioners work for the citizens and taxpayers. They'd be well served to remember that fact.
Thumbs down to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: He came. He saw. He whined.
Sessions spoke Friday at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference in Des Moines. For nearly a half-hour, he howled about judges overturning the Trump administration's policies and the public criticizing his agency.
"I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over," he said. "The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. ‘What are they going to say today?’”
This man is one of the highest ranking officials in the country and he still plays the victim. If anyone has victimized Session, it's his boss.
Just stop already.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.