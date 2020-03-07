Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

We're especially disappointed that Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she'd back the condition. The governor has proposed a constitutional amendment to restore these voting rights, but it needs legislative approval this year.

However, Republican lawmakers only appear willing to go along if the restitution piece is added.

Studies have shown it is an arduous process to fully repay debt.

In fact, the governor’s office currently only requires that people be on a repayment plan before getting voting rights restored.

Reynolds had previously said that she didn’t want to make restoration more difficult, but that’s exactly what this legislation does. It also will create a two-tiered voting system for people who have money and those who don’t.

We believe people with felony convictions should fully pay victim restitution. But blocking them from the voting booth before they do just makes it harder for them to reintegrate into society. Which is what we should all want.

Thumbs Up ... to Niabi Zoo for winning accreditation from the Zoological Association of America. The zoo announced the accomplishment in a news release earlier this week.