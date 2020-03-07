Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the news that Skate Church, the skate ministry at The Center in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village, will reopen. The popular spot in the old Wayne Montgomery Furniture store closed in December when it lost its insurance coverage.
"Don't worry, bummer's over," the church's leaders wrote in a recent Instagram post. New insurance has been found and the place will reopen.
This is great news. Skaters tell us that there isn’t a facility like this for miles around.
Reporter Graham Ambrose wrote earlier this week that it could be open within a few weeks.
Thumbs Up ... to voters who approved two ballot measures for a new $14 million fitness center project. The facility is a joint venture among the North Scott School District, City of Eldridge and the Scott County YMCA.
Voters were asked to approve a property tax levy and the issuance of up to $7.5 million in urban renewal bonds for the project.
It's pretty clear the school district, the city and the YMCA knew what their constituents and members wanted. An overwhelming 78% of the people who cast votes gave their approval to both measures.
Congratulations to all.
Thumbs Down ... to the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate for passing a measure that ties restoration of voting rights to people with felony convictions to repaying restitution to victims.
We're especially disappointed that Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she'd back the condition. The governor has proposed a constitutional amendment to restore these voting rights, but it needs legislative approval this year.
However, Republican lawmakers only appear willing to go along if the restitution piece is added.
Studies have shown it is an arduous process to fully repay debt.
In fact, the governor’s office currently only requires that people be on a repayment plan before getting voting rights restored.
Reynolds had previously said that she didn’t want to make restoration more difficult, but that’s exactly what this legislation does. It also will create a two-tiered voting system for people who have money and those who don’t.
We believe people with felony convictions should fully pay victim restitution. But blocking them from the voting booth before they do just makes it harder for them to reintegrate into society. Which is what we should all want.
Thumbs Up ... to Niabi Zoo for winning accreditation from the Zoological Association of America. The zoo announced the accomplishment in a news release earlier this week.
Zoo Director Lee Jackson said this is the first time Niabi has been recognized by the ZAA, which is one of two zoo accrediting organizations within the United States.
The other, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, or AZA, removed Niabi's accreditation in 2012 when inspectors found problems with the elephant enclosure and low staffing levels. The zoo's elephants were relocated in 2013.
Niabi tried to get AZA accreditation back last year but failed.
Recognition by the ZAA, however, looks to us like some progress.
Jackson says there also is a plan to seek accreditation again from the AZA as soon as some older exhibits are updated.
Thumbs Down ... to the Department of Veterans Affairs' denial of services, without due process, to thousands of vets who had other than honorable discharges.
A Harvard study, released this week, said that systemic misunderstanding of the law has resulted in denial of care for decades.
Most military discharges are classified as honorable. But the Harvard study said that, going back to 1980, 7% were classified as other-than-honorable.
This "bad paper," as it's called," often has to do with alleged misconduct. But it is frequently minor, the study said.
This designation makes it more difficult for vets to qualify for VA services. Still, the VA is required to take applications, take information from the veteran, consider the circumstances and issue decisions.
"Unfortunately, for thousands of veterans, from decades past to the present day, VA is turning them away without following these processes, and indeed without any consideration at all," the study said.
The VA, in response to the study, told the Washington Post, that the agency had "done more outreach to other-than-honorable former service members in the last few years than ever before."
Still, the Harvard report said that 400,000 veterans are currently at risk of being denied services.
This is the kind of report that ought to get Congress' attention. As the study notes, all veterans, regardless of discharge status, deserve the right to apply for benefits — and to get a proper answer.